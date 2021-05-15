After legendary Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash sold his mega-mansion to Big Sean for $8.7 million back in 2017, the rapper finally gave fans a tour of the new property, courtesy of Architectural Digest.

The nearly 11,000 square foot estate in Beverly Hills sports a skate ramp, a 13-seat theater, and even its own built-in nightclub. The latter includes a full-blown DJ booth and built-in stripper pole, which Sean promises has been “completely, completely sanitized.”

The mansion sits on a half-acre lot within the coveted Mulholland Estates gated community and was originally priced at $10.995 million, but sold for $8.7 million, which was still $1.9 million more than what Slash paid in 2009.

Sean made a ton of additions to the house that included a brand new music studio. The studio has soundproof windows, a pitched roof, and other amenities to keep the sound from leaking out. “To build the music studio, we basically had to build a room within a room,” Sean told AD. He added that his last few albums had been produced entirely “in-home.”

Big Sean has definitely kept busy lately. He recently launched a wellness video series alongside his mom for Mental Health Awareness Month and stood up against trolls on Twitter who criticized some of his old lyrics. “I’m surprised u even remember stuff I did over a decade ago, especially if you didn’t like it lol,” Sean wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Check out the mansion in all its glory in the video above.