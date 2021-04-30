Looking for affordable ways to improve your mental wellbeing? Big Sean and his mom have got you covered.

The 33-year-old entertainer and his mother, Myra Anderson, have announced the launch of a weekly video series dedicated to mental health. According to Page Six, each episode will span between 10 to 15 minutes each, and will feature the mother-and-son duo discussing free or low-cost techniques that will help viewers “attain and maintain emotional balance.”

A video will be posted every Saturday throughout Mental Health Awareness Month on the Sean Anderson Foundation website, as well as the organization’s Instagram page. The episodes will cover everything from diet and exercise to sleep and meditation.

“I feel that Mental Health Awareness Month is the perfect time to talk with my mom about some of the things I have learned from her that have helped me along the way, and I hope will help others,” Sean said in a statement.

The first episode will air this Saturday.

Sean has been very open about his past mental health issues, admitting they played a role in his decision to cancel his 2018 tour with Playboi Carti. The rapper said the situation became so concerning, he eventually decided to seek help and generally dedicate more time to self-care.

“I’m big on energy and I wasn’t feeling like myself and I couldn’t figure out why,” he told fans in a 2019 three-part video. “So what I did was I stepped back from everything I was doing, everything I had going on, because somewhere in the middle of it, dawg, I just felt lost and I didn’t know how I got there … So what I did was I started therapy. I got a good therapist. I was blessed enough to talk to some super spiritual people, and they made me realize what I was missing in my life and one thing I was missing was clarity.”