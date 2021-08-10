With a new western-inspired Ivy Park collection on the way, it’s to be expected that Beyoncé fans are growing increasingly convinced that new music is also on the way.

Tuesday, the Black Is King multi-hyphenate gave fans an update on the progress resulting from her ongoing studio work, telling Harper’s Bazaar that she’s looking forward to playing a part in the world’s collective healing following one of the most difficult periods in the history of humankind.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again,” Beyoncé said. “I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”

The Houston icon’s creative process, however, means that an idea can often take quite some time before coming fully into focus. Still, Beyoncé assured fans in the new cover story feature that music is indeed on the way.