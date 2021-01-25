Beyoncé has shared a teaser video for her upcoming third Ivy Park collaboration line.

Among the highlights of the brief clip, available above via YouTube, is the reveal of the theme—Icy Park—and some fittingly snow-heavy shots of Gucci Mane.

A Women's Wear Daily report from Monday adds some key details about what fans can expect, including that the new collection will include five new styles of shoes. Among those, per the report, is an update to the Ivy Park Ultra Boost and other models, as well as an all-new Super Sleek Boot.

Gucci Mane, Hailey Bieber and Kaash Paige are a part of Beyoncé's new #ICYPARK collection. pic.twitter.com/0BNEHpcfJi — Yoncé Vocals (@YonceVocals) January 25, 2021

The underlying aesthetic narrative of the collection is centered around the idea of incorporating alpine-inspired facets into streetwear staples. A comment from reps at Ivy Park and collaborator Adidas says the goal was to inspire consumers with "creativity, individually, and imagination." Fans can also expect a new Ivy Park monogram on select apparel and accessories.

And Guwop isn't the only one featured in the collection's accompanying campaign. He's joined by Hailey Bieber, Kaash Paige, Shi Gray, Kyla Coleman, and Akesha Murray.

"I love experimenting with fashion, mixing high and low, sportswear with couture, even masculine and feminine," Beyoncé told Elle back in 2019 when discussing Ivy Park, which first launched as a joint venture with Topshop before Parkwood took total ownership and moved the collaboration to Adidas.

Keep it locked to the Ivy Park site for impending updates on the clearly imminent collection. In the meantime, feel free to join in on the hype below.