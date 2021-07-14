A new puffer jacket is probably the last item you’re thinking of buying right now. But when Kanye West drops a new down coat from his Yeezy Gap line, it’s difficult to ignore. A new colorway of Yeezy Gap’s Round Jacket is not the only great release this week. Fans of art and graffiti will find plenty of intriguing collaborations such as Off-White’s recent collab with the graffiti writer Katsu BTM, Sacai’s first pieces from its collaboraton with Kaws, and Cautious NYC’s collab with MQ.

Check out details on how to cop these releases and other great drops from Adidas Skateboarding, Brigade, and Tommy Hilfiger, below.