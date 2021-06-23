Still fine tuning your summer wardrobe? Already have all of the shorts and T-shirts your heart desires? Then maybe you want to get a head start on copping some new cold weather gear. Whatever you are in the market for this week, plenty of our favorite brands have got you covered.

Supreme is dropping off its latest run of graphic T-shirts, Ugg’s first collab with Telfar got a wider release, BornxRaised linked with fellow Los Angeles brand Crenshaw Skate Club, and more. Anyone already looking ahead to the outerwear season should check out the latest drop from Stone Island, while any cinephiles might want to go after some new apparel from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

Take a look at all of this week’s best style releases below.