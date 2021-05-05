This week is rife with a number of great releases to kick off the month of May. Palace is set to release its Summer 2021 collection this Friday, Alife is collaborating with Timberland for a special twist on a unique boat shoe, Basketcase has just dropped a new collection, and Supreme is dropping a collaboration with a punk rock art legend. Other great releases this week include Kids of Immigrants’ anniversary capsule, BAPE x Adidas Superstars, and exclusive Dries Van Noten capsule collections for Mr. Porter and Net-A-Porter.

Check out details on how to cop these releases, and others from Mackage, Born x Raised, Levi’s, and more, below.