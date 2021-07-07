We may be in the middle of the warmest season of the year right now, but it’s never too early to start thinking about your fall wardrobe. This week offers up plenty of worthy options to consider such as new pieces from Moncler and Hiroshi Fujiwara, vintage-inspired denim from NIGO and Levi’s, and re-purposed liner jackets from OAMC.

Don’t worry. There’s still plenty of great summer gear releasing this week as well. There’re colorful camp collar shirts from Brain Dead, graphic T-shirts from Palace and Juergen Teller, jerseys from Martine Rose and Nike, Hawaiian prints from Polo Ralph Lauren, and more.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best style releases below.