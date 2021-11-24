With the holiday shopping season kicking off this weekend, we know that most people are in search of deep discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean that the new releases should be completely ignored either.

Plenty of brands are opting to drop some special new product instead this weekend that the fashionable person in your life will be happy to receive as a gift. Awake NY continues its impressive string of 2021 collabs with its take on Crocs, Eric Emanuel is dropping more official MLB apparel with New Era, and Reese Cooper is even giving one lucky customer a chance to create a one-of-one custom of their own. Also make sure to check out the newest drop from Luke Fracher’s cut and sew label, Midori Worldwide, Dime’s Holiday 2021 collection, a wild pair of loafers from Blackstock and Weber that are sure to set off any outfit, a restock of some of Basketcase Gallery’s releases from 2021, and plenty more.

Take a detailed look at all of this week’s best style releases below.