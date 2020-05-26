Powerful imagery has always been important as it affects the way we see the world and some of our favorite artists. But the current landscape that photographers, videographers, and art directors are working within is different. Thanks to smartphones and platforms like Instagram, we are constantly bombarded with images, videos, etc., making it harder for things to cut through. On the other hand, these platforms have lent a new type of power to image makers who typically needed to be vetted by certain gatekeepers. Because of that, we are seeing more images from more perspectives, which inherently makes art better.
We thought it was important to highlight the best 30 image makers who are creating great work and leaving their marks on history. These images, album covers, and videos will one day be source material and a guiding force for how artists like Drake, Travis Scott, Beyonce, Kid Cudi, and more are remembered years from now. Please come back throughout the week for more in depth stories from some of the image makers on the list.
Julian Klincewicz
Julian Klincewicz is the videographer behind a number of surreal advertising campaigns for Louis Vuitton under Virgil Abloh, and the video imagery for Beyonce’s Homecoming documentary and Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour. Prior to that, the 22-year-old San Diego native built a name for himself by filming videos for Kanye West, Gosha Rubchinskiy, and Calvin Klein when Raf Simons was the creative director. Known for grainy VHS videos laid over cryptic soundtracks, Klincewicz has elevated a style of cinematography that is more commonly found in homemade skateboard videos, which is where Klincewicz got his start. That vision is perfect when capturing high school kids in Los Angeles dancing in LV trainers or interviewing Octavian in a car wash while he wears a floral Louis Vuitton hoodie. Virgil Abloh has been focused on bringing some youthful energy to the 166-year-old fashion house. Klincewicz is one of those creatives who’s making his vision look and feel organic.–Lei Takanashi
Greg Noire
As his name implies, Noire’s work tends to veer into the world of black-and-white. But describing them simply by their color—or lack thereof—would be selling it short. The textural elements, collage-like arrangements, and blurred-out moments bring each shot to life. Aside from the big name subjects featured like Pharrell, Jay-Z, Kehlani, Kid Cudi, Megan Thee Stallion and others, his performance work tends to look outside the spotlight, with crowd details and other elements that most might overlook. Those pieces in between feel like glue, holding the headlining moments together, and Noire captures all of them perfectly.–Skylar Bergl
Dana Scruggs
Dana Scruggs has made an imprint on the industry with her photos that hone in on the black male form. Having a hard time finding work when she arrived to New York City a couple of years ago, she created her own magazine, SCRUGGS Magazine, that featured dynamic images of male models including Adonis Bosso. This caught the attention of ESPN Magazine, which tapped Scruggs to shoot track runner Tori Bowie for its 2018 Body Issue, and later gymnast Katelyn Ohashi for the cover of its 2019 Body Issue—she was the first black woman to shoot an athlete for the issue. From there Scruggs has gone on to be the first black photographer to shoot the cover of Rolling Stone in its 50 year history—she shot Travis Scott for its December 2018 edition. Scruggs has a clear understanding of what she's trying to achieve and who she wants to document. This results in photos that bring a different light to subjects who are photographed all the time. That's not easy. -Aria Hughes
Dexter Navy
Dexter Navy went from posting disposable camera photos on Tumblr to being nominated for an MTV VMA and a Grammy award—and this was all before he turned 25. If you’re an ASAP Rocky fan, you’re likely already in tune with Navy's work—he designed the iconic cover art for At.Long.Last.A$AP back in 2016. Navy’s first music video for Pretty Flacko, “L$D,” was nominated for a Best Music Video Grammy and co-signed by Kanye West when it lost to Taylor Swift's “Bad Blood.” But despite that snub, Navy went on to direct the incredible 12-minute music video/short film for Rocky’s “Money Man” and visuals for “ASAP Forever.” Outside of his projects with Rocky, Navy’s worked on editorial campaigns for Dior, Stussy x Converse, A-COLD-WALL*, and more. Hopefully we’ll get to see that Kids See Ghost film someday.–Lei Takanashi
Sandy Kim
Sandy Kim might be the only photographer on this list that's been cosigned by the legendary downtown New York photographer, Ryan McGinley. That doesn’t come as a surprise, seeing that both of these photographers are unafraid of documenting their friends during their most beautiful, but risque, moments. Kim has already established her name within the art world during these last 10 years. But she has also caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts through her recent work with designers like Virgil Abloh, who invited Kim to shoot video and photos for his Fall/Winter 2020 runway show and his Fall/Winter 2019 collection for Louis Vuitton. It’s also likely that you’ve seen a great deal of Kim’s work via Supreme—she’s shot several lookbooks for the brand over the years. If there’s a reason why Supreme’s clothes look so damn good on its skaters, it’s because she’s actually down with the subjects she photographs. Take Young Thug for example, who Kim photographed frequently since she shot the rapper’s iconic Barter 6 cover. According to an interview with Complex, she convinced Thug to go nude for the cover by also getting nude herself. That sense of trust with a subject is something that can’t be learned.–Lei Takanashi
Karena Evans
The director for Drake’s “God’s Plan” music video, which stole the Internet’s attention and raked in a slew of awards, Evans is a multi-talented storyteller and actor. Her initial success from the “God’s Plan” video quickly led to three more Drake videos, as well as work with SZA and Coldplay. In her own words, Evans is focused on putting the human condition front-and-center with diverse and inclusive storytelling. The result can be unexpectedly emotional, driven by ranging color palettes that create a signature look, without feeling repetitive or safe.–Skylar Bergl
Scott Lazer
Known primarily as a filmmaker and creative director, Lazer’s work often dives into the mundane activities of everyday routines. His short film “Commute” highlights the grind of getting to and from work with footage of commuters in New York’s Penn Station, while the small sampling of his Instagram page offers simplistic, colored sketches of people in real-life situations. Working with J.Cole, Tierra Whack, Bas, and others, he’s directed music videos and acted as creative director for live performances as well. His sharp eye for the details helps elevate the basic life.–Skylar Bergl
Mihailo Andic
Even in the era of streaming, no one can underestimate a good album cover. And ever since Mihailo Andic emailed Lil Yachty with an idea for the cover of Lil Boat, he’s created some of the most iconic hip-hop album covers from the last five years. Andic photographed the covers for Yachty’s Lil Boat 2 and Nuthin' 2 Prove. He’s also behind the iconic album art for Quavo Huncho, Lil Baby’s My Turn, Quality Control’s Control The Streets mixtapes, Summer Walker’s Over It, and much more.–Lei Takanashi
Gunner Stahl
Gunner Stahl always had an interest in photography, but it wasn't until he purchased a used camera from a friend for his 18th birthday that he began to take it seriously as a career path. It proved to be a smart investment. For almost a decade, the Atlanta native has become a top photographer within hip-hop with his raw, authentic way of capturing moments with the genre’s biggest names. His subjects include Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, ASAP Rocky, and Tyler, the Creator. The 27-year-old has been able to translate his notoriety into various portrait books filled with unreleased work, gallery showings, collabs with Billionaire Boys Club and Puma, and a photo zine titled Life’s Boring. Perhaps his most notable work is the cover for Playboi Carti’s self-titled 2017 mixtape.–Mike DeStefano
Gibson Hazard
At only 23-years-old, Gibson Hazard already possesses one of the most unique visual styles around. The videographer and director originally got his start photographing local concerts in his hometown of Boston before attending Chapman University in Orange, California, and documenting live performances for names like Future, Playboi Carti, and Billie Eilish. To set himself apart, he began to add eye-catching 3D effects to his videos including a giant scorpion stomping across the Hollywood Hills, which appeared in a promo video for Drake’s Drake and The Three Amigos tour. He marked his directorial debut in 2020 with a Nike Football commercial that featured a statue of Odell Beckham Jr. amid a fireworks display. In March 2020, he impressed once again with the sci-fi inspired album trailer for Uzi’s long-anticipated Eternal Atake. No other visuals look quite like Hazard’s, and with so many high profile names under his belt, don’t be surprised if you keep seeing his name more and more frequently for years to come.–Mike DeStefano
Flo Ngala
Born and raised in Harlem, Flo Ngala's reportage style photography catches prominent figures at their most vulnerable and natural moments. Over the past couple years, Ngala has been the primary person documenting Cardi B's ascent, whether that's backstage at Met Galas or during Paris Fashion Week. Her photography takes the viewer into worlds they aren't privy to, whether that's related to celebrity or not. A photo she shot of young black girls who participate in Figure Skating in Harlem, a program Ngala joined as a child, made the cover of the New York Times newspaper. She's also cast her eye on events like the Broward Carnival in Miami and the African American Day Parade in Harlem. Ngala's curiosity about the world around her is palpable in her work.-Aria Hughes
Tyler Ross (Whitetrashtyler)
A former garbage man in Canada who relocated to Los Angeles after shooting videos for his roommate, Tyler Ross may now be the clearest view into the Kardashian-Jenner-West-Scott orbit. His aesthetic is powered by vintage hardware like film cameras and VHS tapes—the most notable one being the behind-the-scenes home video that brought a pregnant Kylie Jenner to the world. Off the cuff, voyeuristic, and authentic are just a few ways to describe his work. And as A-listers increasingly bring fans into their everyday life, Ross is one of the best at making it all feel real.–Skylar Bergl
Lacey Duke
Toronto-born director Lacey Duke is known for creating a fantasy-like world through and around her on screen subjects. When directing music videos she strives to bring out the most organic of performances to represent authentic facets of black womanhood. She directed visuals for Janelle Monaé, SZA, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker, and more. Duke made her T.V. directorial debut on OWN’s Queen Sugar and has since directed an episode of HBO’s Insecure. She is the recipient of the 2019 Prism Prize for Special Achievement for her contribution to music video art. –Scarlett Newman
Jak Bannon
Said to have initially been inspired to make videos after seeing his roommate Gibson Hazard’s work with 6LACK in 2017, Jak Bannon began his own videography. To date, he has done tour recap videos for the likes of Kyle and Anderson Paak, as well as tour visuals for Lil Uzi Vert. He is also previously worked as the personal videographer for Diddy and has worked alongside Hazard on big projects like a video recap of Diddy’s 50th birthday party and a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant that aired before the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on TNT. In recent months, Bannon has made the move to expand his portfolio to include music by releasing his debut single, “The Trade.”–Mike DeStefano
Cole Bennett
If there is one man who is perhaps most responsible for shaping the visual style for Soundcloud rappers, it’s Cole Bennett. The Chicago-born director’s Lyrical Lemonade is behind visuals for the late Juice WRLD’s smash hit “Lucid Dreams,” Lil Mosey’s viral “Blueberry Faygo,” and many others. Colorful, sketch-like animations are a signature quality of Bennett’s work. The unique look has led to the Lyrical Lemonade YouTube channel amassing nearly 14 million subscribers to date. What began in high school has grown into an empire that also hosts events, distributes its own beverages, and dropped a collaboration with Jordan Brand this past February. His work has caught the attention of rap legends, too. Eminem commissioned Bennett to direct the video for his track “Godzilla” off of 2020’s Music to Be Murdered By and in 2019 Kanye West appeared alongside YNW Melly in the video for “Mixed Personalities.” While Lyrical Lemonade continues to expand far beyond music videos, don’t expect Bennett to step away from behind the lens any time soon.–Mike DeStefano
Kat Webber
A regular collaborator with Karena Evans, Webber has turned her own talents into music video directorial jobs for Danileigh, DaBaby, Kiana Lede, and more. Her time as an editor on Drake’s “Nice For What” and “In My Feelings” videos serves as a key inspiration for her work as a director. With a rich, saturated style, she often pulls in natural elements like water, sand, and wind to put her subjects in a new light, with colorful shades and kaleidoscope framing.–Skylar Bergl
Arielle Bobb-Willis
Arielle Bobb-Willis' distinctive photos utilize sunlight, vivid colors, and off-kilter body positioning. For the earlier part of her career, Bobb-Willis created these mostly faceless images outside with friends, but she has since started working with larger publications. She shot Alton Mason for the cover of L'Uomo Vogue—she's the first black woman to do so. And she photographed Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lil Nas X for New York Times Magazine's annual Music Issue. As Bobb-Willis expands her oeuvre, she's evolving but also maintaining her specific vision.-Aria Hughes
Theo Skudra
Theo Skudra has been around cameras since he was a child—his father was a photographer—and for the past nine years the Toronto native has become the go-to visual artist for Drake. He travels with him to capture everything from memorable tour moments to more personal hangouts in the VIP section. Recently he’s gotten into directing Drake’s videos including “Nonstop,” “Toosie Slide,” and “Money in the Grave,” which maintain a raw, documentary-like quality. Not many people have Skudra’s level of access to a global star like Drake, and he’s certainly contributed to Drake’s visual canon.–Mike DeStefano
Quil Lemons
Quil Lemons gained prominence through his Glitterboy photo series in 2017, a project that aimed to challenge general misconceptions surrounding black masculinity. What began as an homage to Frank Ocean grew into a way for Lemons to capture images of black men free of societal standards or expectations. As Lemons explores the boundless interpretations of identity in his work, he subverts the idea of black men existing in front of the camera without being compounded to a political message. Over the past few years he’s shot campaigns for Coach x Bape, Valentino, and Awake NY.–Scarlett Newman
Adrienne Raquel
Adrienne Raquel's signature is creating lush, dreamy settings to shoot her subjects in. She also has a knack for color composition—just check out her Instagram page. These self-taught skills came in handy when shooting Lizzo for the March 2019 issue of Playboy magazine. She lent a new perspective to Playboy, which is known for photos that mostly consider the male gaze. Raquel has also shot Keke Palmer and Megan Thee Stallion. If there were images that defined "looking through rose-colored glasses," they would be Raquel's.-Aria Hughes
Brandon Almengo
Almengo boasts a long list of photography credits and celebrity subjects. Whether he’s on the ground shooting for New York Fashion Week, contributing full-page photography for Nylon, Billboard, Forbes, Fader and others, or managing to grab portraits of some of pop culture’s most elusive personalities, Almengo’s work speaks for itself. His photos, guided by bright, tropical colors have featured the likes of Rihanna, YG, Saweetie, Miuccia Prada, and more. Between well-produced editorial or in-the-moment Polaroids, Almengo captures things as they are—and puts his own spin on them. -Skylar Beglr
Amber Grace Johnson
Amber Grace Johnson is a self-taught filmmaker most known for directing the Jorja Smith x Burna Boy video for “Be Honest.” In her documentary work, she’s meticulous and captures her subjects as carefully as possible while still inviting them to be their raw selves. She started out as an intern at MATTE studios where she eventually became a senior creative. Since she’s worked for Prada and Mercedes Benz and has curated videos for A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Her most recent work includes directing J.Cole’s short film, “The Dreamer,” which promoted his new collaboration with Puma.–Scarlett Newman
RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND
As Travis Scott’s personal photographer, Ray’s unfiltered style adds an extra level of persona for La Flame. Raw, at times grainy, and often with an exclusive, behind-the-scenes aura, Ray has a laundry list of stars shot to his name—Marilyn Manson, Playboi Carti, Nas, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid to name a few. And with the Travis Scott connection, he’s captured the Cactus Jack and Jordan Brand campaigns as well. When you see Ray’s work, you’re getting a seamless, unfiltered look into the worlds of those he photographs, with just the click of the shutter.–Skylar Bergl
Nadine Ijewere
Nadine Ijewere is a London-born photographer who spotlights the diversity of aesthetics within her Jamaican and Nigerian cultures. Her photos represent the versatility of black style and hair, things that are typically not celebrated in mainstream fashion. In September 2018 she shot Rihanna for the cover of Allure, and In January of 2019, she became the first black woman to shoot a cover for British Vogue. A year later, she completed her first solo exhibition in collaboration with famed hairstylist, Jawara, titled Tallawah.–Scarlett Newman
Campbell Addy
Campbell Addy is a fashion photographer who has held exhibitions in London, Oslo, and Paris. Within his craft, he seeks to broaden the range in which black people are represented on film. He often references significant moments within fashion history such as the Buffalo Fashion movement of the 1980s and he’s even paid homage to Ignatius Sancho, the first black Briton to vote. His work has been featured in Rolling Stone, Dazed, WSJ, Garage Magazine, and more. Addy is also the founder of Niijournal, an independent fashion publication that highlights empowerment and representation within race, and Nii Casting Agency. His most recent work includes the cover of Rolling Stone that featured SZA, Megan thee Stallion, and Normani the cover of the Wall Street Journal Magazine featuring Tyler, the Creator.–Scarlett Newman
Micaiah Carter
Micaiah Carter seeks to create an everlasting dialogue around his work. Like many of his contemporaries, breaking barriers of what blackness is and what it can be is at the center of his photography whether he’s shooting a celebrity or not. He cites his father as his biggest inspiration and looks to the photos he took overseas in the 1970s as reference points across much of his work. Carter is cognizant about the facade that stylized photography often presents and works to bring reality and relatability to his photos. His work has been featured in GQ, Marie Claire, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and more and he most recently shot Megan the Stallion for the cover of Cosmopolitan.–Scarlett Newman
Adam DeGross
At the intersection of hip-hop, rock, and some strands of pop sits Adam DeGross. The tour photographer for Post Malone has shot the likes of Young Thug, Billie Eilish, Gucci Mane, and Iggy Pop in addition to Posty. His portraiture, featuring stark silhouettes, high contrast, and up-close details gives people the feeling that they’re seeing an exclusive moment they can’t get anywhere else.–Skylar Bergl
Tyler Mitchell
In 2018, Tyler Mitchell became the first black photographer to shoot an American Vogue cover, which featured Beyonce. Throughout his work, he strives to go beyond the limitations of the politicized black body by creating his own imagined black utopia. Mitchell’s photos are straight-forward, colorful, and comforting scenarios of black life. His first solo exhibition, I Can Make You Feel Good, debuted in April of 2019 at Foam Fotografiemuseum Amsterdam. Mitchell has been featured in i-D Magazine, Vogue, Office, and more.–Scarlett Newman
Renell Medrano
Renell Medrano, a Dominican American from the Bronx, is good at capturing the essence of her subjects, whether that's ASAP Ferg tying a durag on the cover of his Still Striving album, or Kylie and Kendall Jenner chilling with friends in Turks and Caicos. While her list of celebrity subjects also includes Jay-Z, Solange, and Issa Rae, Medrano is equally invested in documenting worlds that are close to her heritage. In 2017 she released a photo series titled "Untitled Youth" that featured images of four young female friends from the Bronx that she photographed over the course of two years. "Pampara," her most recent series, is a love letter to the Dominican Republic, which she exhibited in a London gallery late last year.-Aria Hughes
Raven B. Varona
Perhaps better known by her handle Ravie B, Varona has shot some of today’s biggest celebrities and performers. Her work as one of the official tour photographers during Jay-Z and Beyonce’s 40-city On The Run II tour in 2018 might be her biggest ticket, but it was Future’s 2015 Purple Reign tour that gave her the momentum. Varona has range, too. She isn’t only a photographer in the pit. She’s flexed her versatility with Nike, HBO, Teen Vogue, The New York Times, Amazon and others, offering vivid portraits that capture her subject’s personality. From daily New York City life to sold-out world tours, she’ll continue to be a name to follow.-Skylar Bergl
Also Watch