Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, face masks have become an ubiquitous part of our daily dress. Last week, the World Health Organization officially endorsed the use of face masks to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Although it took the WHO several months to official cosign face masks, scientific research has also supported the use of face masks to prevent a second wave of cases. Although it is mandatory by law to wear a face mask in some states, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has recommend all Americans to wear some sort of facial coverings in public settings. Although cases have been falling in states that like New York, COVID-19 is far from over. New cases are currently rising in 21 states and there isn't a working vaccine just yet. So even as states begin to reopen, social distancing and wearing masks is still going to be the new norm for some time. Despite how uncomfortable these masks can be in the summer, they could save lives.

There is still a great shortage of N95 masks and PPE. These masks should still be exclusively reserved for healthcare professionals and not horded by civilians or opportunists. Besides, even if you do find a N95 mask on eBay, it's highly likely that it's a counterfeit. Thankfully, there are still plenty of brands out there producing cloth masks that are widely available. A lot of these brands selling masks online even have initiatives in place to raise money for non-profits and donate to professional healthcare facilities to further the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

We recommend staying home as much as you can above everything. But if you need a mask, and still want to look a little stylish when you leave the house, then we’ve got you covered. Take a look at some of the brands doing their part in providing such an essential item during this global pandemic below. Also, PLEASE make sure to wear it the right way.

Profound

Where to Buy: profoundco.com

Price: $25

Faraz Zaidi’s Profound Co. has taken a more stylish approach to face masks for anyone still trying to get a fit off during quarantine. Six different styles are currently being offered on the brands online store that range from paisley to floral prints. Partial proceeds from the purchase of each cotton mask are being donated to International Refugee Committee, an organization aiding refugee families displaced from their homes and those living in overpopulated areas that have been greatly impacted by COVID-19. Profound is also providing funds to organizations that provide N95 masks to healthcare works in the New York/New Jersey area.

Ball and Buck

Where to Buy: ballandbuck.com

Price: $20



Outdoor apparel company Ball and Buck has fittingly crafted camouflage masks to sell during the COVID-19 pandemic. For every mask purchased, the brand will donate one to a hospital in need.

Standard Issue

Where to Buy: standardissuetees.com

Price: $15

Jimmy Gorecki’s brand Standard Issue is known for producing some of the coziest sweatpants around, but the pro skater-turned-designer is currently using his platform to provide masks to the general public in this time of need. He created an original run of masks using repurposed T-shirt materials that features a pouch on the inside for disposable filters. It was donated to a local medical facility in Whittier, California. The masks are also currently available via the brand’s web store in packs of three. Anyone who spends over $100 will receive them for free with their purchase.

Buck Mason

Where to Buy: buckmason.com

Price: $20

The Los Angeles clothing brand is currently taking pre-orders for packs of five cloth masks. The masks are made out of washable antimicrobial jersey cotton and colors will vary. For every mask sold, one will also be donated to needy communities in California and the rest of the country. The brand’s first production run of 10,000 masks will be finished within two weeks and promptly donated. Those who support Buck Mason’s cause will have their masks shipped out on the week of May 4th. A bulk order of 250 masks is also available for $1,000. If you would like to recommend a hospital or organization for Buck Mason to donate masks to, there is a Google form you can fill out here.

Daniel Patrick

Where to Buy: danielpatrick.us

Price: $25

You may remember Daniel Patrick from his adidas collaboration at Complexcon Long Beach last year. Now, he's released a range of colorful cloth face masks for sale. Each mask is $25 and anyone who spends over $50 on Patrick’s website will receive one for free. The masks are made out of cotton and come in seven colorways.

Goodfight

Where to Buy: gdfht.com

Price: $30

Goodfight is currently selling face masks for $30. Each mask features an inner sleeve, which is designed to accommodate a replaceable filter or a N-95. For each mask sold, Goodfight will also donate a mask to local institutions in need of personal protection equipment. The sales from this mask will go towards local laborers, equipment for healthcare and essential business workers, and members of Goodfight’s teams—specifically income for the brand’s contractors who have been hit the hardest.

Artifact Bags

Where to Buy: artifactbags.com

Price: $18

The American bag manufacturer Artifact Bags will be selling cloth masks for $18. The masks have a pocket slit for removable filters, cotton ties for repeated washes and comfort, and a rubber coated wire nose piece for a closer fit.

Eric Emanuel



Price: Free

Where to Buy It: ericemanuel.com

While supplies last, Eric Emanuel will be including complimentary white face masks with each purchase sporting the designer’s signature “EE” logo on each side in red. Half of the masks Emanuel produced will be donated to essential workers.

BornxRaised



Price: TBD

Where to Buy It: bornxraised.com

BornxRaised will be selling two masks as part of its “Quarantine Dreams” collection starting today. One style features an orange biohazard logo at the center surrounded by “Born” and “Raised” in the California-based brand’s signature font. The second sports a BornxRaised logo positioned above the phrase, “I Love You But Don’t Touch Me,” a playful nod to social distancing. Partial proceeds from each mask purchase will be donated to No Kid Hungry, an organization working to end child hunger across the country.

Mike Dean

Price: $21-$25

Where to Buy It: mikedean420.com

To promote his upcoming instrumental album Mike Dean 4:20 releasing later this month, the legendary music producer and engineer is selling a series of black cotton face masks. Three different graphics are available to choose from: the album title, his signature "M.W.A" logo, and a very blunt "Fuck Coronavirus" option. Partial proceeds are being donated to the Recording Academy's MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help members of the music community during the pandemic.

Ki Collection Designer Dust Bag Masks

Price: $65-$160

Where to Buy It: shopkicollection.com

Brooklyn-based designer Kiki Pedro-Hall is upcycling designer dust bags into face masks. Each mask is sewn by hand, lined with a tightly woven muslin, a wire bridge across the nose for a custom fit, and can fit over N95 masks. Depending on the size of the dust bag the mask is made from, they are sold individually ($65-100), a set of 2 ($100-130,) or a set of 3 ($130-160). 20% of proceeds are donated back into PPE efforts.

The Hundreds

Where to Buy: thehundreds.com

Price: $19

The Hundreds has released two face masks designs of its own. One option is covered in the streetwear brand's signature Adam Bomb logo, while the second mimics a black bandana with a paisley pattern and The Hundreds script branding. 25-percent of the profits will be donated to The Street Vendor Emergency Fund to aid Los Angeles food cart workers who have been affected by the pandemic.

Bravado Artist Branded Face Masks

Where to Buy: wegotyoucoverednow.com

Price: $15

Bravado, the merchandise division of Universal Music Group, has released a collection of protective face masks featuring the names and logos of music's biggest stars. The drop is part of the brand's WE’VE GOT YOU COVERED initiative, which aims to support those affected by the global health crisis. All net proceeds will go towards MusiCares.

Brooks Brothers

Where to Buy: brooksbrothers.com

Price: $20-$300

The United States' oldest men's clothier has released masks made with their own special fabric. Brooks Brothers' face masks are made in the USA and use a lighweight non-woven material that filters 95 percent of particles based on FDA-required filtration-efficiency testing. The company claims that this fabric was developed with a leading university to provide superior protection with high breathability. The cheapest option is a pack of five masks which are being sold for $20.

Rokit

Where to Buy: rokit.one

Price: $15

Rokit has released masks that stay true to its street basketball and skateboard aesthetic. The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is currently selling several different mask options for $15 each. They are made out of a heavyweight cotton jersey.

Rowing Blazers

Where to Buy: rowingblazers.com

Price: $25

For those looking for a preppy and stylish face mask, Rowing Blazers has got you covered. The masks are made from leftover blazer, suiting, and shirting fabric scraps. Rowing Blazers will donate one mask to the NYC Food Bank for every mask sold.

John Elliott

Where to Buy: johnelliott.com

Price: $15-$38

John Elliott released his own cotton face masks. They are available for $15 each and also sold in packs of three for $38. Ten percent of sales will be donated to UCLA Health Research & Education.

Collina Strada

Where to Buy: collinastrada.com

Price: $60

To raise awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement, Collina Strada released special tie-dyed and emboridered face masks for $60. All of the proceeds from this mask will be donated to the Homeless Black Trans Women's Fund.