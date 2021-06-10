Covid-19 impacted all of our lives in various ways and fully shifted how we go about our day-to-day experience throughout 2020. Although Covid-19 isn’t gone, things are slowly starting to get back to normal and brands and designers, big and small, are catching a rhythm. There’s Joe Freshgoods, who teamed up with 7-Eleven on a capsule and an in store activation that was close to home. There’s Denim Tears, Tremaine Emory’s line, that continues to grow slowly and recently announced a bigger partnership with Levi’s. There’s also familiar names like Nike and Supreme who continue to deliver solid core product, while selecting collaborators that keep the brand’s output feeling fresh and new. And then there’s Telfar, which has focused on its core base since the beginning, growing at its own pace, and is seeing it pay off in real time.

And these are only a handful of examples. Plenty of designers are engaging with consumers in unique ways and keeping them eager for more. So much has changed in the past year, but the criteria for this list hasn’t. We are still looking for good product, great storytelling, and collaborations that make sense. And so far, plenty of brands have delivered on all of these things in 2021. With that in mind, here are our picks for the Best Brands of 2021 (so far).