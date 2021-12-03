Bape and Concepts have your cold-weather gear covered.

The streetwear imprints joined forces this season to deliver a six-piece unisex range made in collaboration with Canada Goose. The camo-heavy offering consists of the signature Chilliwack Bomber, the Expedition Parka, and the Crofton Shark hoodie, as well as head-turning, functional accessories like a reversible toque made from merino wool and a down-filled scarf.

“Both Bape and Canada Goose have been inspirations to us for decades. Each brand has a dedication to craft that has pushed our ambition and helped define Concepts as a collaborator and retailer,” Concepts creative director Deon Point said in a press release. “Our future vision recognizes the best of the past, and merging one of our favorite Canada Goose pieces with a certified streetwear icon underscores the Concepts perspective on contemporary luxury.”

The Canada Goose x Concepts x Bape collection will be available this Saturday, December 4 at select Canada Goose, Concepts, and Bape retail stores, as well as online at CanadaGoose.com, Cncpts.com and Bape.com.

You can get a closer look at the pieces in the images and video below.