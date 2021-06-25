Acne Studios has officially released its Acne Paper book—a 568-page tome that commemorates its now-defunct fashion magazine.

Acne Paper was published biannually between 2004 to 2015, offering customers a solid collection of photography, articles, essays, and art. It was a refreshing alternative to the blogs and zines that dominated the aughts, and continues to be celebrated by fans of the Swedish label.

“Acne Paper was a lovingly crafted magazine where many talented people came together,” said Thomas Persson Editor-in-Chief and creative director of the magazine. “Each issue involved individuals from all walks of life, personalities whose cultural backgrounds or areas of knowledge had probably never been featured in the same publication before.”

The Acne Paper book is laid out in chronological order, presenting some of the magazine’s most memorable and well-received content. Archived material includes work from Kim Jones, Bill Cunningham, Irving Penn, Snowdon, Tilda Swinton, and Azzedine Alaïa, as well as new contributions from Sarah Mower, Vince Aletti, Robin Muir, and more.

“Acne Paper. I would not have dared starting it had I known how it would turn out, how many fantastic people and wonderful creative encounters I would experience,” said Jonny Johansson, creative director and co-founder of Acne Studios. “Had I known how much I would miss it, I would never have stopped.”

You can get a closer look at the publication below. The book is currently sold out on Acne Studio’s web store, but may be available at select stockists.

Acne Studios also launched an exhibition of its shuttered magazine Friday in Paris.