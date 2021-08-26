Following the long-awaited streaming arrival of Aaliyah’s classic album One in a Million, Background Records 2.0 has launched a new commemorative merch collection.

The limited edition capsule is designed to celebrate the late artist’s iconic career, as well as the 25th anniversary of the aforementioned classic album’s original release back in 1996. Wednesday, notably, marked the 20th anniversary of the singer’s tragic death.

Featured in the new collection is a baseball jersey ($95), hoodie ($80), portrait shirt ($40), sweats ($80), and more. The collection is available to shop exclusively through the Blackground Records 2.0 site here. Below, get a closer look at the collection via an assortment of official product shots.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Aaliyah’s discography would be released to streaming services, starting with One in a Million. The bulk of Aaliyah’s masters are owned by Blackground, co-founded by Aaliyah’s uncle Barry Hankerson. Amid the recent developments have been several critical statements from the estate, which is operated by Aaliyah’s mother and brother.

In a recent note to fans shared on Instagram, Hankerson said he wanted to release the rest of Aaliyah’s catalog to streaming “in order to keep her legacy alive.”

Next to arrive on streaming services is the soundtrack to Romeo Must Die, which is set to hit Spotify and elsewhere on Sept. 3. The following week, the self-titled Aaliyah will hit streamers. October, meanwhile, brings the streaming debuts of both the I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah compilations.