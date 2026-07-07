Family Style LA 26 Merch Online Exclusives: How to Buy

Even if you missed out on Complex Family Style Food Festival Los Angeles, you can still pick up some of the online exclusives on the Complex Shop. Family Style LA—Complex's food festival, built around the idea that the best meals happen when everyone pulls up to the same table—went down on June 27 and featured several high-profile collaborations between vendors and beloved fashion brands. Several online exclusives are available now, including collaborations between Supervsn Studios and Damian, Pleasures and Ototo LA, HTG and Roscoe’s, and Leeann Huang and Fugestsu-Do.

Supervsn Studios x Damian

Supervsn Studios’ collaboration with the Mexican restaurant Damian comes in a soccer-inspired edit, featuring two colorways of a jersey T-shirt and a hat.

Pleasures x Ototo LA

Pleasures teamed up with Ototo LA for a premium heavyweight fleece zip-up hoodie.

Leeann Huang x Fugetsu-Do

Leeann Huang’s collaboration with Japanese confectionery shop Fugestsu-Do is a classic ringer-style T-shirt featuring a strawberry daifuku (a treat with red bean paste and mochi) in a black colorway, and three delicious mochi treats in a white colorway.

Honor The Gift x Roscoe’s

Honor The Gift partnered with Los Angeles institution Roscoe’s for a stylish T-shirt proudly featuring a hand-drawn chicken, highlighting what Roscoe’s is known for.