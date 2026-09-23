The Streets and Fred Perry Team Up for Limited Edition Collection

Key Takeaways
- The Streets and Fred Perry launched "AND THIS IS THE START OF WHAT WAS," a limited-edition polo collection and installation at Dover Street Market London.
- The black-and-white range includes "The Lighter," "The Bus Stop," and 11 one-of-one shirts inspired by the tracks on A Grand Don’t Come for Free.
- Mike Skinner called the collaboration a "natural fit," noting that Fred Perry has remained a wardrobe staple throughout his career and outfitted the band during the album’s original tour.
The Streets and Fred Perry have teamed up for "AND THIS IS THE START OF WHAT WAS," a new collection of limited-edition polo shirts and a special installation.
Launched on Tuesday (September 22) at Dover Street Market, London, the collection spans a series of black and white shirts including "The Lighter" featuring a bespoke embroidered graphic inspired by the UK group's lighter motif and distinctive visual language and "The Bus Stop," inspired by frontman Mike Skinner's writing.
The collection also includes 11 one-of-one shirts, each representing one of the 11 tracks on The Streets' 2004 album, A Grand Don’t Come For Free. Each polo features a unique embroidered treatment inspired by its corresponding track, creating a physical interpretation of the album through clothing.
"Fred Perry has been part of my wardrobe for as long as I can remember," Skinner said in a press release. "It’s been one of the staples throughout my time as The Streets."
He continued: "When we first toured A Grand Don’t Come For Free, the whole band was kitted out in it, so to do a special collection around the album and the bus stop feels like a natural fit."
The collection is available exclusively at the Dover Street Market pop-up. Check out photos from the collection below: