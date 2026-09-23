The Streets and Fred Perry Team Up for Limited Edition Collection

The Streets and Fred Perry have teamed up for "AND THIS IS THE START OF WHAT WAS," a new collection of limited-edition polo shirts and a special installation.

Launched on Tuesday (September 22) at Dover Street Market, London, the collection spans a series of black and white shirts including "The Lighter" featuring a bespoke embroidered graphic inspired by the UK group's lighter motif and distinctive visual language and "The Bus Stop," inspired by frontman Mike Skinner's writing.

The collection also includes 11 one-of-one shirts, each representing one of the 11 tracks on The Streets' 2004 album, A Grand Don’t Come For Free. Each polo features a unique embroidered treatment inspired by its corresponding track, creating a physical interpretation of the album through clothing.