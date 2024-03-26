OIKOS X NTWRK Is The New Streetwear-Workout Gear Collab You Need Now

It takes time and consistency to get fit. It also requires proper equipment, nutrition, and the tools to support recovery. And some workout drip doesn’t hurt either. Look good, feel good, perform good, as they say.
OIKOS x NTWRK can help. With its high-protein Greek yogurt, OIKOS offers fitness heads the nutrients they need in a convenient, tasty snack. After that, all that's left is essential workout gear and some stylish clothing.
To that end, NTWRK and OIKOS have joined to launch an innovative athletic equipment and streetwear capsule. Appropriately titled Strength & Recovery this is for those who want to look fly while hitting their workouts—and recovery—hard. This exciting new collab is the perfect complement to a stylish, strength-focused life.
The OIKOS x NTWRK collection features a custom-molded kettlebell shaped like an OIKOS cup, which comes with a non-rubberized cast iron handle. There’s also a varsity jacket adorned with OIKOS patches that embody the spirit of strength and recovery. The crem de la crem of the collaboration, so to speak, is a cold plunge tub. With an all-black design and custom OIKOS graphics on the lid and sides, this cold plunge chiller is big enough to comfortably accommodate anyone’s anti-inflammatory post-workout dip to ease soreness and speed up recovery.
Whether you’re just beginning your fitness journey or you’re a kettlebell vet, the OIKOS x NTWRK collab is something you need in your life. It drops 5pm PT / 8pm ET, Tuesday, March 26 on NTWRK