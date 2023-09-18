This Colorful New Balance Collab Drops This Month

The Whitaker Group has linked up with New Balance for its next sneaker project. After joining forces with Asics and Charlotte Lab School students to deliver a special collab in December, the retail company has now announced the release of its New Balance 9060 collab in conjunction with its new youth-led video campaign.
Shown here are the "Daydream Blue" and "Silver Moss Green" colorways of The Whitaker Group x New Balance 9060s dropping later this month. Both styles are equipped with a premium mesh and suede upper, with the signature "N" logo appearing at the midfoot. The silhouette's standout element is the Abzorb and SBS cushioning platform for the midsole.
According to The Whitaker Group, the Missing Pieces campaign "speaks to the potential, promise and possibility of youth to be the change they want to see, standing up for a vision of society, reality and the world around them that will only emerge through culturally-relevant conversation and their committed actions."
Readers will be able to cop The Whitaker Group's New Balance 9060 collabs starting on Sept. 28 at Thewhitakergrp.com at 11 a.m. ET and at its network of stores, including A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB, and Prosper. Each pair retails for $170.