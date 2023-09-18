This Colorful New Balance Collab Drops This Month

The Whitaker Group has linked up with New Balance for its next sneaker project. After joining forces with Asics and Charlotte Lab School students to deliver a special collab in December, the retail company has now announced the release of its New Balance 9060 collab in conjunction with its new youth-led video campaign.

Shown here are the "Daydream Blue" and "Silver Moss Green" colorways of The Whitaker Group x New Balance 9060s dropping later this month. Both styles are equipped with a premium mesh and suede upper, with the signature "N" logo appearing at the midfoot. The silhouette's standout element is the Abzorb and SBS cushioning platform for the midsole.