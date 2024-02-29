



Drea de Matteo recently opened up about her life-saving decision to join OnlyFans.

"They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly. I wanted to try and sell it before they took it," de Matteo told the Daily Mail of her life prior to joining the adult subscription platform. "At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn't know which way was up."

Even though The Sopranos star was initially opposed to creating an OnlyFans account, when she finally joined, her life changed within moments. Five minutes, to be exact.

De Matteo said that in five minutes, she made enough money to prevent the foreclosure on her home.

"It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent," de Matteo said. "I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids."

"It saved my home of many years that was very important to us," she continued. "And beyond all that, it has given me enough money to start up and finance Ultrafree."

Ultrafree is a streetwear brand owned by de Matteo, who had around $10 in her bank account before turning to OnlyFans.