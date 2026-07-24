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Walton Goggins Shrugs Off Pete Davidson Warning of Backlash: 'I’m Going to Enjoy the F**k Out of It’
Davidson predicted that fans will turn on 'The White Lotus' actor similar to Pascal.
Walton Goggins Says He Didn't Fall Out With Aimee Lou Wood: ‘I Love This Woman Madly’
The 'White Lotus' star set the record straight after months of speculation.
Walton Goggins Ends Interview After Being Asked About Aimee Lou Wood Falling Out Rumors
The actor said there's "no conversation to be had" about his 'White Lotus' co-star.
2025 Met Gala: Who's Expected to Attend?
ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are among the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs.
'The White Lotus' Finale: Heartbroken Fans React to Bloody Season 3 Closer
Mike White has done it again.
Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads
Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.
SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival
From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.
Peter Dinklage Stars in 'Three Christs' Trailer
The movie is based on Milton Rokeach's book 'The Three Christs of Ypsilanti.'