Walton Goggins

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Los Angeles, CA September 14, 2025 Walton Goggins on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. Pete Davidson at The Daily Front Row's 12th Annual Fashion Media Awards held at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on September 12, 2025 in New York, New York. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Pedro Pascal attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Walton Goggins Shrugs Off Pete Davidson Warning of Backlash: 'I’m Going to Enjoy the F**k Out of It’

Davidson predicted that fans will turn on 'The White Lotus' actor similar to Pascal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams300 days ago
(L) Walton Goggins in a dark suit at an event. (R) Aimee Lou Wood in a shiny dress with a leafy background.
Pop Culture

Walton Goggins Says He Didn't Fall Out With Aimee Lou Wood: ‘I Love This Woman Madly’

The 'White Lotus' star set the record straight after months of speculation.

Alex Ocho416 days ago
Walton Goggins at HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones" Final Season Los Angeles Premiere held at Paramount Theatre on March 5, 2025 in Los Angeles, California/Aimee Lou Wood attends HBO's "The White Lotus" Season 3 Finale Event at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, California on April 06, 2025 in Westlake Village, California.
Pop Culture

Walton Goggins Ends Interview After Being Asked About Aimee Lou Wood Falling Out Rumors

The actor said there's "no conversation to be had" about his 'White Lotus' co-star.

Jaelani Turner-Williams447 days ago
Rihanna in a floral outfit, Lauryn Hill performing in leather with a microphone, and Adam Scott in a tuxedo at an event.
Style

2025 Met Gala: Who's Expected to Attend?

ASAP Rocky and Pharrell Williams are among the 2025 Met Gala co-chairs.

Trace William Cowen450 days ago
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Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles helmets with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in the background, labeled "Super Bowl."
Pop Culture

Super Bowl 2025 Commercials: Post Malone, Doja Cat, Issa Rae, and More Star in This Year's Ads

Brands are once again sparing no expense as part of the Super Bowl, which this year counts Kendrick Lamar as the halftime performer.

Trace William Cowen533 days ago
Marquee of the Paramount Theatre lit up at night for the SXSW Film & TV Festival
Pop Culture

SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival

From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.

Trace William Cowen860 days ago
Three Christs
Pop Culture

Peter Dinklage Stars in 'Three Christs' Trailer

The movie is based on Milton Rokeach's book 'The Three Christs of Ypsilanti.'

Joe Price2434 days ago

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