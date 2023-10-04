Post Malone Nearly Lost $600,000 Diamond Down the Drain While Eating Chicken McNugget

There's everyday sadness, then there's diamonds-in-the-sewers sadness. One second you’re naively biting into a piece of uniformly produced poultry, the next you’re coming to terms with the realization that you may have just lost more than half a million dollars down a literal drain.

Speaking with Dave Holmes for a recent Esquire cover feature, available here, Post Malone recalled how this accessories-related hiccup played out for him. Posty was in Romę at the time, he explained, and enjoying a Chicken McNugget when he briefly became convinced he had lost his $600,000 diamond fang.

“I had the left one in my hand, and I dropped it right into the sink hole,” Malone said of the moment of presumed terror. “I’m like, ‘Fuck, man, I’m going to have to go into the ancient Roman sewers.’"