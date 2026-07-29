Pleasures Links With OnlyFans for New Capsule Collection f/ Bikinis, Tees, and More

Pleasures its following its rightfully much-hyped blink-182 collaboration by linking up with OnlyFans for a limited edition capsule featuring six unisex pieces.

As OnlyFans CEO Keily Blair explained in a statement shared with Complex, this pairing is one that “makes perfect sense” for the ever-expanding platform.

“Pleasures is one of the most iconic names in streetwear, known for their exclusive collaborations with brands that share its counter-culture approach and values," Blair said. "As OnlyFans continues to expand its apparel offering to include limited-edition capsule collections, this partnership makes perfect sense. The Pleasures team joins a growing roster of culturally connected fashion brands sharing and monetizing their content on OnlyFans and OFTV, as industry tastemakers recognize the unique role OnlyFans can play to showcase their edgy, unfiltered creative process.”

Those angling to get their hands on some Pleasures x OnlyFans pieces can do so via Revolve, Extra Butter, and the official OF shop. In tandem with the new capsule, Pleasures is spotlighted in a new episode of OFTV’s The Fashion Files. Watch it here, plus get a closer look at the capsule below. Prices start at $44 and top out at $80.