blink-182 x Pleasures Merch: How to Buy on Complex

blink-182 Day is being commemorated with exclusive apparel created in collaboration with Pleasures, available now. Exclusive merch will also be available at the Complex LA pop-up, which starts on the 182nd day of the year (July 1) and celebrates 25 years of blink-182’s iconic Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, plus the band’s larger legacy. Here’s everything you need to know about how to shop the exclusive merch.

blink-182 x Pleasures merch: How to buy

The team behind Pleasures, the Los Angeles-based streetwear label founded by designer and musician Alex James in 2015, has long been a fan of blink-182—and is paying homage to the band in a unique collaboration.

"Blink has been with me in every stage of my life. I remember seeing them at Starland Ballroom at the height of the Dude Ranch popularity was an unforgettable memory,” James said. “Their nonchalant attitude toward pop punk and life in general made them a mainstay in my mind’s sound library.”

Look for three exclusive Pleasures x blink-182 apparel items that will be sold at the pop-up (details below), and one item that will be an online exclusive, available on Complex now.

The blink-182 Day Complex LA pop-up starts at 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday (July 1) and runs through July 3 at 433 N Fairfax Ave. Fans can celebrate and shop each day of the pop-up until 7:00 p.m. local time.

RSVP does not guarantee entry, so plan to arrive early.