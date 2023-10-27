Lil Yachty Jokes About 'Loser' Drake Sending Him Nocta Durag: 'What the F*ck Is This?'

Lil Yachty has a question regarding his receipt of a Nike Nocta durag from Drake.
As seen in recent updates to his Instagram Stories and TikTok, Yachty was sent a Nocta care package featuring multiple items. When speaking specifically on the unreleased durag, one eBay listing for which is currently priced at $210, Yachty hit pause on his Cocteau Twins listening session to deliver his initial thoughts.
“What the fuck is this? … Since when did Nike start doing shit like this?” he said in the clip below. “I ain’t never seen Nike do no shit like this.”
Yachty added in the caption, “This man is actually crazy 😂😂😂😂.”
In another clip, Yachty showed his followers some of the other Nocta pieces Drake sent him, with particular attention paid to the top half of a velour tracksuit, sans pants.
“How you not gon’ send the bottoms to the suit?” Yachty asked, joking that Drake was a “loser” for this decision. In the caption, he reiterated his “loser” joke.
Yachty was in a similarly comedic mood when he commemorated the “Summer Games” sequel denier’s 37th birthday earlier this week. In a series of IG Stories updates, Yachty shared a slew of Drake photos—some quite old, some more recent—showing what he said was the 6 God “before we got close and he got fly.”
Friday night, Yachty continues his Field Trip Tour with a set at The Complex in Salt Lake City. His current schedule keeps him on the road through the middle of December, complete with a run of international dates.