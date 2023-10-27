Lil Yachty Jokes About 'Loser' Drake Sending Him Nocta Durag: 'What the F*ck Is This?'

Lil Yachty has a question regarding his receipt of a Nike Nocta durag from Drake.

As seen in recent updates to his Instagram Stories and TikTok, Yachty was sent a Nocta care package featuring multiple items. When speaking specifically on the unreleased durag, one eBay listing for which is currently priced at $210, Yachty hit pause on his Cocteau Twins listening session to deliver his initial thoughts.

“What the fuck is this? … Since when did Nike start doing shit like this?” he said in the clip below. “I ain’t never seen Nike do no shit like this.”

Yachty added in the caption, “This man is actually crazy 😂😂😂😂.”