Durag

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

drake durag from nocta
Style

Lil Yachty Jokes About 'Loser' Drake Sending Him Nocta Durag: 'What the F*ck Is This?'

Yachty's latest 6 God jokery follows his similarly hilarious birthday wishes earlier this week.

Trace William Cowen995 days ago
white-castle
Style

Telfar Designs White Castle's New Uniforms to Celebrate Restaurant's 100th Birthday

White Castle and New York-based fashion brand Telfar have teamed up to deliver new uniforms to commemorate the fast-food restaurant's 100th birthday.

Jordan Rose1921 days ago
telfar
Style

Telfar Launches New Durag Collection

The new line's release comes shortly after the brand introduced an innovative new way of tackling bots and resellers who were preventing fans from getting bags.

Trace William Cowen2138 days ago
Vashtie
Style

Meet Evita Loca, the Designer Who Made Vashtie’s Durag Wedding Veil

The designer behind Vashtie's durag wedding veil talks about the process of making the veil and what she wants to do next.

Aria Hughes2249 days ago
Rihanna arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019.
Music

Rihanna Says She's 'Very Aggressively Working on Music,' Wants 3-4 Kids in New Interview

Rihanna spoke to British 'Vogue' for their May issue.

Jose Martinez2300 days ago
Advertisement
Blood Orange, ASAP Rocky "Chewing Gum"
Music

ASAP Rocky and Blood Orange Go Off-Roading in New Video for "Chewing Gum"

In the new visuals for Blood Orange's stand-out track "Chewing Gum," Dev Hynes and Asap Rocky sport colorful durags as they trek along a dirt road on four-wheelers.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2843 days ago
Ski Mask the Slump God attacks Drake
Music

Ski Mask The Slump God Accuses Drake of Stealing His Style

"I'm upset," Ski Mask The Slump God wrote on Twitter. "My Thing Is Drake Be Adding A lot Of Other People Sauce To What He Got And Don’t Credit No One On It The Fuck Is That."

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2874 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Claps Back at Everyone Clowning His Durag Selfie

Drake will not tolerate any slander of his durag selfie.

Victoria L. Johnson3026 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

The Best #DuragHistoryWeek Tweets

A celebration dedicated to that magical cape.

Angel Diaz3946 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Twitter Goes Off in Celebration of #DuRagHistoryWeek

Twitter had a lot to post for #DuragHistoryWeek.

Complex4308 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App