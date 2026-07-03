Latest Stories
Lil Yachty Jokes About 'Loser' Drake Sending Him Nocta Durag: 'What the F*ck Is This?'
Yachty's latest 6 God jokery follows his similarly hilarious birthday wishes earlier this week.
Telfar Designs White Castle's New Uniforms to Celebrate Restaurant's 100th Birthday
White Castle and New York-based fashion brand Telfar have teamed up to deliver new uniforms to commemorate the fast-food restaurant's 100th birthday.
Telfar Launches New Durag Collection
The new line's release comes shortly after the brand introduced an innovative new way of tackling bots and resellers who were preventing fans from getting bags.
Meet Evita Loca, the Designer Who Made Vashtie’s Durag Wedding Veil
The designer behind Vashtie's durag wedding veil talks about the process of making the veil and what she wants to do next.
Rihanna Says She's 'Very Aggressively Working on Music,' Wants 3-4 Kids in New Interview
Rihanna spoke to British 'Vogue' for their May issue.
ASAP Rocky and Blood Orange Go Off-Roading in New Video for "Chewing Gum"
In the new visuals for Blood Orange's stand-out track "Chewing Gum," Dev Hynes and Asap Rocky sport colorful durags as they trek along a dirt road on four-wheelers.
Ski Mask The Slump God Accuses Drake of Stealing His Style
"I'm upset," Ski Mask The Slump God wrote on Twitter. "My Thing Is Drake Be Adding A lot Of Other People Sauce To What He Got And Don’t Credit No One On It The Fuck Is That."
Drake Claps Back at Everyone Clowning His Durag Selfie
Drake will not tolerate any slander of his durag selfie.
The Best #DuragHistoryWeek Tweets
A celebration dedicated to that magical cape.
Twitter Goes Off in Celebration of #DuRagHistoryWeek
Twitter had a lot to post for #DuragHistoryWeek.