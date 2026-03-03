Style

Lil Uzi Vert Says They Spent 'Millions' on Balenciaga While Trying to Keep Up With Kanye West

"I'm pretty sure he could afford it 10 times more than me," Uzi said in a recent interview.

Two images: Left, Lil Uzi Vert with blonde dreads and a white shirt. Right, Kanye West in black sunglasses and a t-shirt.
Images via Getty/Johnny Nunez/WireImage & Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer/The Recording Academy

Lil Uzi Vert has connected an oft-cited Balenciaga shoutout featured on the Eternal Atake track “POP” to a period in their life during which they were trying to match the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s spending habits.

In a video interview with Dazed, Uzi, who last year announced their signing with Roc Nation Distribution, was asked to name a lyric of theirs that “means a lot” on a personal level. Uzi responded by pointing to “POP,” which notably features over a dozen mentions of Balenciaga in the third verse.

“I got a song called ‘POP,’” Uzi said. “And on the song, I said, ‘Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci.’ And around that time, I really was swiping my card to the max.”

Uzi then mentioned Ye, whose former affinity for the luxury fashion house is well-documented, particularly during the Demna era.

“I was keeping up with Kanye West around that time,” they said. “And the reason I say Kanye West is because he was covering a heavy tab. He was, like, putting all his clothes in a roofless storage. It was like some crazy stuff. But he was spending millions and I was too. But the crazy thing is that I'm pretty sure he could afford it 10 times more than me. So I just was like swagging, figuring it out.”

Panic! at the Disco, Ying Yang Twins, Nardwuar, and My Chemical Romance also got mentions in the new Uzi interview. See more below.

In recent months, Uzi has released several new tracks, including “What You Saying,” which they rolled out in fashion show-inspired form in the final days of 2025. Fans are expecting a new full-length soon, perhaps even this year.

“Played some new songs in my old whip,” Uzi told fans via an Instagram Stories update on Monday (March 2), later adding that “everyone will see” in due time.

Meanwhile, Ye also has a new full-length of his own, Bully, slated for March.

Related Stories

A split image showing a close-up of a man with facial tattoos and a septum ring on the left, and an older man with wide eyes on the right.
Music

Heaven's Gate and Lil Uzi Vert: What to Know About UFO Religion That Inspired 'Eternal Atake' and Its Sequel

In 1997, the Heaven's Gate Away Team announced its return to a "level above human in distant space." In light of Uzi's 'Eternal Atake' sequel, we take a look back at the group's history.

Trace William Cowen688 days ago
Lil Uzi vert with spiky hair sits on a rooftop, holding a sneaker to their ear like a phone. Several black-and-white sneakers hang nearby.
Style

Exclusive: Lil Uzi Vert on Starring in New Vans Premium Old Skool Campaign

"I wear anything I want," Uzi says of their approach to fashion.

Trace William Cowen486 days ago
Ye and Nico Ballesteros are seen through a glass wall in a modern library or office. One is using a phone, while the other is reflected in the glass.
Music

Kanye West Documentary Director Found 'Another Film' in Unused Footage, Is Working on It Now

"Many of the most expansive and striking moments didn’t disappear; they simply belonged elsewhere," director Nico Ballesteros tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen240 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App