Lil Uzi Vert Says They Spent 'Millions' on Balenciaga While Trying to Keep Up With Kanye West

Lil Uzi Vert has connected an oft-cited Balenciaga shoutout featured on the Eternal Atake track “POP” to a period in their life during which they were trying to match the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s spending habits. In a video interview with Dazed, Uzi, who last year announced their signing with Roc Nation Distribution, was asked to name a lyric of theirs that “means a lot” on a personal level. Uzi responded by pointing to “POP,” which notably features over a dozen mentions of Balenciaga in the third verse.

“I got a song called ‘POP,’” Uzi said. “And on the song, I said, ‘Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci, Balenci.’ And around that time, I really was swiping my card to the max.”

Uzi then mentioned Ye, whose former affinity for the luxury fashion house is well-documented, particularly during the Demna era.

“I was keeping up with Kanye West around that time,” they said. “And the reason I say Kanye West is because he was covering a heavy tab. He was, like, putting all his clothes in a roofless storage. It was like some crazy stuff. But he was spending millions and I was too. But the crazy thing is that I'm pretty sure he could afford it 10 times more than me. So I just was like swagging, figuring it out.” Panic! at the Disco, Ying Yang Twins, Nardwuar, and My Chemical Romance also got mentions in the new Uzi interview. See more below.

In recent months, Uzi has released several new tracks, including “What You Saying,” which they rolled out in fashion show-inspired form in the final days of 2025. Fans are expecting a new full-length soon, perhaps even this year. “Played some new songs in my old whip,” Uzi told fans via an Instagram Stories update on Monday (March 2), later adding that “everyone will see” in due time.

Meanwhile, Ye also has a new full-length of his own, Bully, slated for March.