Kid Cudi Quotes "Solo Dolo" in Response to Troll’s Belated Reaction to 'SNL' Dress: 'Gargle on My Mayo'

At least one person’s daily mayonnaise gargling allotment is about to see a noticeable uptick.

Early Tuesday morning, Kid Cudi provided this exact advice to a very public and very loud idiot who shared some extremely belated and wholly unnecessary comments about the Insano artist’s 2021 SNL performance. On the episode in question, Cudi paid tribute to the late Kurt Cobain by wearing an Off-White dress for a live take on his "Sad People" track.

Speaking of sad people, a Twitter user decided to kick off 2023 with some unfortunately all-too-familiar talk of the “illuminati humiliation ritual” variety. In response, Cudi let it be known that he's walking into the new year with "time for muthafuckas like u today."

Per Cudi, the individual who made the remarks in question is a “silly stupid lil person,” and the same could be said for those sharing similar sentiments.

“This post is mad fuckin lame of u and sad,” Cudi said. “A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy. My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels. All u people in the commenfs that have been tweetin me all day about this shit can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple asses say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u fuckin simps.”

Later, Cudi succinctly explained why he decided to give this particular comment his attention.

See more below.