Kid Cudi Quotes "Solo Dolo" in Response to Troll’s Belated Reaction to 'SNL' Dress: 'Gargle on My Mayo'

At least one person’s daily mayonnaise gargling allotment is about to see a noticeable uptick.
Early Tuesday morning, Kid Cudi provided this exact advice to a very public and very loud idiot who shared some extremely belated and wholly unnecessary comments about the Insano artist’s 2021 SNL performance. On the episode in question, Cudi paid tribute to the late Kurt Cobain by wearing an Off-White dress for a live take on his "Sad People" track.
Speaking of sad people, a Twitter user decided to kick off 2023 with some unfortunately all-too-familiar talk of the “illuminati humiliation ritual” variety. In response, Cudi let it be known that he's walking into the new year with "time for muthafuckas like u today."
Per Cudi, the individual who made the remarks in question is a “silly stupid lil person,” and the same could be said for those sharing similar sentiments.
“This post is mad fuckin lame of u and sad,” Cudi said. “A black man cant express himself and be confident AND successful with out it being some conspiracy. My success was givin to me by God with the help of my many angels. All u people in the commenfs that have been tweetin me all day about this shit can gargle on my mayo. This moment was a proud moment for me, a shinin moment for all people who express themselves in their art. I felt free and alive, it inspired people and nothing u stupid simple asses say can take that away from me. Happy New Year u fuckin simps.”
Later, Cudi succinctly explained why he decided to give this particular comment his attention.
As fans will recall, Cudi previously urged detractors to “gargle on my mayo” in the lyrics to his Man on the Moon: The End of Day track “Solo Dolo (Nightmare)” back in 2009.
In June 2021, Cudi opened up about his Cobain tribute piece during an appearance on The Shop: Uninterrupted. As Cudi himself pointed out, he didn't initially have Virgil Abloh in mind while planning his stage attire for the performance.
“I was at this point where I was looking on my phone, kind of looking at all these different stores and looking at dresses," Cudi, who recently performed at the 2023 edition of ComplexCon, said at the time. "I was just like, this is cute, this is cute. And then I finally realized, yo, I’m gonna get Virgil to do this."
Noted Cudi fan and SNL alum Pete Davidson also spoke out about negative reactions to the dress, arguing that such talk had the unintended benefit of revealing the "close-minded" among us.
"I think, you know, when you get criticism like that it’s just like, OK cool, those are people I don’t really wanna associate myself with anyway," Davidson said during a May 2021 episode of The Breakfast Club.
Next for Cudi is Insano, a new album due later this month.