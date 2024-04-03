Kid Cudi Gives Fans a 'View Into My Mind' With New Head Tattoo by Dr. Woo

After years of wanting a full-fledged head tattoo, Kid Cudi is showing “mad crazy love” to Dr. Woo for helping him achieve his vision.
“A view into my mind,” Cudi said when sharing Pamela Littky-captured images of the new ink, which depicts a fittingly intergalactic landscape. According to Cudi, the piece was brought to life across two sessions with Dr. Woo spanning a total of 12 hours.
“This was something id been wantin to do for some years,” Cudi added. “My Dreamland, my world, my place, where all is right and peaceful. MAD CRAZY love to THE GENIUS, my brother Woo for always makin time and holding me down. U FUCKIN SNAPPED.”
Dr. Woo also highlighted the work on his IG Stories, like so:
Cudi, who just this week appeared alongside Tony Hawk for a new GOAT Talk episode, currently has plenty of cause for celebration. Later this month, he'll appear in Paramount+'s Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles, led by Idris Elba in the title role. Fans also have a new tour, a book, and multiple upcoming film projects on the horizon.
In March, Cudi gave an update on two of the films on his schedule, including his directorial debut Teddy. Per Cudi, the goal is to get production rolling on Teddy after he gets off the road.
