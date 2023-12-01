Kenzo Enlists Verdy for New Collection

Verdy has been enlisted for a new collection from Kenzo under the artistic direction of Nigo.

Later this month, the Kenzo X Verdy collection, which sees Verdy’s signature font emblazoned across a variety of timely pieces from Kenzo’s Spring/Summer 2024 lineup, will be launched with a special pop-up in Paris. The temporary Champs-Élysées shop opens its doors on Dec. 17, while a 10 Corso Como pop-up in Seoul launches Dec. 16.

Below, see a selection of campaign images from the new collection, the simultaneous Paris and Seoul launch of which is billed as a representation of a larger “East Meets West” idea at the heart of these new pieces.

Highlights from the collection include an all-lover logo windbreaker, a Kenzo Paris sweatshirt, and a cropped Kenzo Paris hoodie.