Kenzo Enlists Verdy for New Collection

Verdy has been enlisted for a new collection from Kenzo under the artistic direction of Nigo.
Later this month, the Kenzo X Verdy collection, which sees Verdy’s signature font emblazoned across a variety of timely pieces from Kenzo’s Spring/Summer 2024 lineup, will be launched with a special pop-up in Paris. The temporary Champs-Élysées shop opens its doors on Dec. 17, while a 10 Corso Como pop-up in Seoul launches Dec. 16.
Below, see a selection of campaign images from the new collection, the simultaneous Paris and Seoul launch of which is billed as a representation of a larger “East Meets West” idea at the heart of these new pieces.
Highlights from the collection include an all-lover logo windbreaker, a Kenzo Paris sweatshirt, and a cropped Kenzo Paris hoodie.
Verdy is currently fresh off the unveiling of his Best Friends Forever collaboration with McDonald’s China. In 2022, he served as host of that year's edition of the annual ComplexCon festival.