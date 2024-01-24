Jay-Z Designs New Moncler and Roc Nation Collection

“The Art of All is the journey, it is the everyday, it is waking up and using your voice,” Jay said at the time, adding that “genius is everywhere.”

The latter point, fittingly, is at the core of how the new collection is being rolled out to the public, complete with a film element helmed by Páraic and Kevin McGloughlin. Narrating the multi-location short is SAINt JHN, who’s heard urging viewers to “climb above the noise to find your voice" as music from the recently released The Book of Clarence soundtrack is heard in the background.