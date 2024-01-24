Jay-Z Designs New Moncler and Roc Nation Collection

Jay-Z is the designer behind the latest release from Moncler Genius.
Wednesday, the new Moncler and Roc Nation collection, designed by HOV, launched via select stores and via the official Moncler site. Fans will recall that just under a year ago, Jay brought his “The Art of All” experience to London Fashion Week.
“The Art of All is the journey, it is the everyday, it is waking up and using your voice,” Jay said at the time, adding that “genius is everywhere.”
The latter point, fittingly, is at the core of how the new collection is being rolled out to the public, complete with a film element helmed by Páraic and Kevin McGloughlin. Narrating the multi-location short is SAINt JHN, who’s heard urging viewers to “climb above the noise to find your voice" as music from the recently released The Book of Clarence soundtrack is heard in the background.
Below, get a closer look at the new Jay-designed collection. For more info, see here.
As mentioned above, Jay is currently fresh off the release of The Book of Clarence, a new film directed by Jeymes Samuel and starring LaKeith Stanfield. Jay is among the producers behind the project and also appears on the soundtrack, notably rapping about apparent relationship issues on the track "I Want You Forever," featuring D'Angelo.