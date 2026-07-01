Family Style LA 26 Merch Collection: How to Buy

The official merch collection from Complex Family Style Fest Los Angeles 2026 has landed on Complex.

Family Style LA—Complex's food festival, built around the idea that the best meals happen when everyone pulls up to the same table—went down on June 27 with a collection that includes an Umbro x Kato collab.

The result is a polo soccer jersey with an all-over print, the Kato fish logo on one side of the chest, and the Umbro diamond on the other. The collection also includes several t-shirts, like the Globe tee, Ji Rong Good Aleey tee, Flames Soccer tee, and the Merch tee.

If you’re ready to add new pieces to your collection, shop Family Style on Complex.