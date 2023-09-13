Gallery Dept.’s Josué Thomas Launches New Site for ‘Art That Kills’ Project

Gallery Dept. founder Josué Thomas continues the expansion of his Art That Kills project.
Billed as being “more than just a label” and instead designed to serve as a “cultural platform,” the newly launched official site for the project boasts multiple examples of ATK’s creativity in action.
Featured on the site are ATK’s lineup of music videos and other media, shoppable new merch pieces, exclusive vinyl, and more. See for yourself here.
The site's launch follows word in March that Thomas had released the first official single from the label side of ATK, titled "Thought I Wouldn’t Like That?" The track, produced by Thomas and co-written by Thomas with TRENTTRUCE, was rolled out to all major streaming services under the moniker Skeleton Beach. An animated video was also released.