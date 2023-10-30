Drake Celebrates 'For All the Dogs' Success With New OVO Varsity Jacket

For All the Dogs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart upon its release earlier this month, becoming the "Summer Games" sequel denier's 13th chart-topper. As of the latest Billboard charts update, the 6 God's latest was in the No. 2 spot behind the expectedly massive debut week for blink-182's classic lineup reunion album One More Time.... The album marks the punk trio's third No. 1 debut, starting with 2001's Take Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Drake recently rang in his 37th birthday, an occasion that spurred numerous headlines, not to mention a slew of fresh RIAA certifications. Soon, Drake is expected to be taking some time away from music.

As he revealed earlier this month on Table for One on SiriusXM, the post-Dogs landscape will likely include an intentional period of downtime.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m gonna be honest,” he said at the time. “I got some other things that I need to do for some other people that I made promises to but I probably won’t make music for a little bit. I’m gonna be real with you. I need to focus on my health, first and foremost. And I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach.”