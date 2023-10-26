Death Row Records Pendants Hit Auction, Including 'Fully Iced Out' Piece That Could Go for $1 Million

Two Death Row Records pendants are being auctioned off, including one that could end up selling for as much as $1 million.

As first reported by TMZ, the pendants originated from the collection of Reggie Wright Jr., Death Row’s former head of security. Listings on the auction site state that both pendants were commissioned by Suge Knight.

The potentially pricier pendant is a 14K gold and diamond pendant listed as being commissioned “for Death Row Records artists such as Tupac Shakur.” The "fully iced out" piece is billed as a “holy grail” for rap memorabilia collectors, with the Gotta Have Rock and Roll auction house noting that such a piece was made specifically with the label’s top artists in mind, with 2Pac and Snoop Dogg specifically named as examples. The pendant is listed with an estimate between $500,000 and $1 million.