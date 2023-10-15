Rare Mug Shots, Concert Footage of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G. Expected to Sell for Millions at Auction

Rare mug shots of 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., as well as footage from the latter's final concert, are expected to fetch large sums of cash at an upcoming auction.

TMZ reports GottaHaveRockandRoll is set to auction off the never-before-seen mug shots at an upcoming event, which will be held from Oct. 25 to Nov. 10. The photos are estimated to sell for between $20,000 and $40,000, with Biggie's mug shot including a signed note from jail.

Meanwhile, footage from Biggie's 1996 performance during the Sting festival in Kingston, Jamaica is projected to go for between $1 million and $2 million. The unreleased video, which was filmed on Dec. 26, 1996, serves as the Brooklyn rapper's final show, as he was tragically killed in March 1997.

Back in July, Drake dropped over $1 million on a custom-made ring 2Pac wore during his last public appearance at the1996 VMAs. Sotheby's confirmed the Toronto rapper bid $1,016,000 on the rare piece.

The upcoming auction arrives on the heels of the recent arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who in September was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon in the killing of 2Pac.

Following Keffe D's arrest, Pac's sister Sekyiwa Shakur took to social media to express her gratitude that justice is being served.

"This is no doubt a pivotal moment," she wrote on Instagram. "The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son."