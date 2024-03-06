Cardi B Invites Viewers to 'Come With Me to Buy a Coach Bag' After Much-Discussed "Like What" Lyric

Cardi B, fresh off her much-discussed Coach lyric in the chorus to “Like What,” has invited fans to “come with me to buy a Coach bag.”
As previously reported, the Grammy winner’s latest track includes a lyric about the luxury brand’s bags that playfully posits the pieces as not being "what you want," like so:
Classy and a cunt
Blocks and money gettin' spunt
Like, like what?
Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain't what you want
Tuesday, in a TikTok fittingly soundtracked by "Like What," Cardi is seen leaving her house and heading to a nearby Coach store, at which point she considers several potential bag buys before landing on one that aligns with her style.
"Come with me to buy a Coach bag," she captioned the video.
In a recent Instagram Live session, Cardi broke down the Cam'ron inspiration behind her new single and told fans she was going to "buy me a Coach bag" soon, a promise she clearly made good on.
"I’m not trying to be on some rich shit and everything," Cardi said at the time. "This is just real New York shit. I ain’t trying to offend none of y’all."
Even the official Coach account on Twitter, a platform I refuse to refer to as X, got in on the action:
As for that Cam connection, fans will note that the It Is What It Is co-host rapped about the brand's bags in his and Vado's "Hey Muma," released back in 2011. In the song's first verse, Cam advises a woman with "no swag" to "get rid of that Coach bag."
Next for Cardi is the arrival of her long-awaited sophomore album, which follows her Best Rap Album winner Invasion of Privacy from 2018. In a recent update to fans, Cardi teased that an official announcement was imminent. But first, fans have a new Cardi and Shakira collaboration to look forward to later this month.