Cardi B Invites Viewers to 'Come With Me to Buy a Coach Bag' After Much-Discussed "Like What" Lyric

Cardi B, fresh off her much-discussed Coach lyric in the chorus to “Like What,” has invited fans to “come with me to buy a Coach bag.”

As previously reported, the Grammy winner’s latest track includes a lyric about the luxury brand’s bags that playfully posits the pieces as not being "what you want," like so:

Classy and a cunt

Blocks and money gettin' spunt

Like, like what?

Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain't what you want

Tuesday, in a TikTok fittingly soundtracked by "Like What," Cardi is seen leaving her house and heading to a nearby Coach store, at which point she considers several potential bag buys before landing on one that aligns with her style.

"Come with me to buy a Coach bag," she captioned the video.