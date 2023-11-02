ASAP Rocky Wore Leather Sweatsuit While Being Chased by Paparazzo Who Later Vomited

The jogging suit ASAP Rocky was recently seen in thanks to the spread of viral paparazzo chase footage is actually a leather ensemble from a not-yet-released Bottega Veneta collection.
At least, that’s the word from social media sleuths who’ve been working in recent days to identify each piece of Rocky’s exercise ensemble. As spotted by Highsnobiety on Thursday, the gray-on-gray outfit is a leather sweatsuit from the Italian luxury house.
There aren't too many details on the unreleased leather sweatsuit publicly available, but it's worth pointing out that the brand already offers a selection of printed leather pieces with a similar non-leather look.
Of course, a key part of why this is receiving such attention is the fact that a paparazzo apparently vomited while attempting to keep up with Rocky on a recent jog. As previously reported, Rocky offered to buy lunch for the woman in question, whom he declared “a trooper.”
Rocky is no stranger to Bottega closet pairings. Around the same time as the viral jogging footage, in fact, Rocky was spotted by paparazzi following a Bottega Veneta shopping trip in the West Hollywood area.
In October, Rocky spoke with Mike DeStefano for Complex about his recent work as creative director for the Puma x F1 partnership. During the exclusive discussion, Rocky was asked to name his picks for the best dressed rap artists of all time, resulting in the following trio: Grand Puba, Ye, and Pharrell.
For the full interview, see here.