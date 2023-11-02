ASAP Rocky Wore Leather Sweatsuit While Being Chased by Paparazzo Who Later Vomited

The jogging suit ASAP Rocky was recently seen in thanks to the spread of viral paparazzo chase footage is actually a leather ensemble from a not-yet-released Bottega Veneta collection.

At least, that’s the word from social media sleuths who’ve been working in recent days to identify each piece of Rocky’s exercise ensemble. As spotted by Highsnobiety on Thursday, the gray-on-gray outfit is a leather sweatsuit from the Italian luxury house.

There aren't too many details on the unreleased leather sweatsuit publicly available, but it's worth pointing out that the brand already offers a selection of printed leather pieces with a similar non-leather look.