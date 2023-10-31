NIGO’s Personal Archive Pieces to Be Auctioned Off on Pharrell’s JOOPITER Platform

“Each item is something that I have spent time and energy to collect, and many I’ve been privileged to help create,” he said in a press release. “I am sincerely looking forward to seeing how they are passed onto the next generation, and I hope they continue to live on through the next.”

Featured among the noteworthy NIGO piece are an Hermès travel-sized Birkin bag in orange, a custom Brooklyn Machine Works bike, BAPE shoes signed by Jay-Z, a Jacob & Co. pendant and chain, and more.