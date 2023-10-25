Fresh off being tapped as Pharrell's next Louis Vuitton campaign star, LeBron James made a fashion statement on the NBA's opening night.
Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers season opener, LeBron arrived at the Denver Nuggets' Ball Arena in $28,000 worth of Louis Vuitton. As reported by TMZ, King James' outfit included a $5,000 camouflage jacket, $1,250 pants, $1,220 sneakers, an $11,000 bag, and a suitcase priced at $9,500.
LeBron's Louis Vuitton outfit arrives after James was tapped by LV men's creative director Pharrell to market his second campaign with the fashion house. In the hours leading up to the Lakers' first game of the 2023-24 season, James hopped on Instagram to plug Pharrell's upcoming fashion show.
"LOUIS VUITTON MEN-Spring-Summer 2024," he wrote. "HERE!! Hello World."
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Beats enlisted LeBron for its latest commercial, which featured James alongside his wife Savannah and the couple's three children, Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.
“It’s a pretty special thing to see how this partnership has grown with our family over the years,” LeBron said in a press release at the time. “It’s a blessing for me to share the stage with them, and with a brand that’s been part of our lives since we started this journey. Family means everything to me!”