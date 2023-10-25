Fresh off being tapped as Pharrell's next Louis Vuitton campaign star, LeBron James made a fashion statement on the NBA's opening night.

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers season opener, LeBron arrived at the Denver Nuggets' Ball Arena in $28,000 worth of Louis Vuitton. As reported by TMZ, King James' outfit included a $5,000 camouflage jacket, $1,250 pants, $1,220 sneakers, an $11,000 bag, and a suitcase priced at $9,500.