If You’re a Golfer Who Loves Streetwear, These Brands Are For You

From Malbon to Metalwood, these are the brands helping usher in a new generation of streetwear-influenced golf style.

May 22, 2024
From left to right: A man in a casual outfit with an orange jacket, a man showing the back of a green vest with an artistic design, and a third man in a hoodie and shorts

Let’s just be honest, most of us grew up not caring at all about golf with, the exception of Tiger Woods or that crazy hole-in-one we’d see watching the top 10 plays on SportsCenter. Golf was the boring, swagless sport for waspy old white dudes. But not anymore. 

These days, there are a number of brands popping up that are trying to make the sport more appealing for a younger and more diverse crowd. A big part of that equation is making clothing that you can wear without looking like a complete dork just to go spend an afternoon on the golf course. 

There’s also a ton of big brands that have aided the cause. Nike has released classics like the Air Max 1 and collabs with Travis Scott tooled for the golf course. Aimé Leon Dore and Drake’s Nocta have released golf-themed capsules. Kith collaborated with TaylorMade. Right now, there are more options than ever for the casual fans.

Streetwear is taking over the golf world. Here are some of the brands leading the charge.

Malbon

Via Malbon

One Thing We Would Buy: Championship Vest ($248)

It should come as no surprise that Malbon is at the forefront of this movement taking a more fashionable approach to golf apparel. Co-founder Stephen Malbon created Frank151, a street style publication that has been around since 1999. He, along with wife Erica Malbon, have brought that expertise to the golf world. The brand has racked up an impressive list of collaborators since its inception in 2017 including Nike, New Balance, Adidas, Undefeated, Champion, and even Curb Your Enthusiasm. Malbon is also the first brand from this new lifestyle-leaning crop to sign a professional golfer to its roster. In January 2024, Australian PGA Tour pro Jason Day joined the brand as an ambassador. It’s a great indication some segments of the golf world are embracing this new wave. Expect Malbon to continue to lead the way, even if the Masters tries to stop them

Metalwood Studio

Eastside Golf

Via Eastside Golf

One Thing We Would Buy: Eastside Golf x Jordan Men’s Cardigan ($160)

Even if you aren’t super in tune to the world of golf, you likely are already familiar with Eastside Golf. That’s because the brand, founded by Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, already has multiple collabs with Jordan Brand (fitting since its logo of a golfer with a gold chain swinging from their neck is like a golfer’s Jumpman). If you want to make the sport of golf seem interesting to the younger generation, Air Jordan 12 and Air Jordan 1s with your logo on it certainly help. But it isn’t just about the Jordan Brand collabs. The brand offers a bunch of great apparel from quilted vests to varsity jackets bearing its recognizable logo. It even entered the women’s apparel space earlier this year.

Sunlove

Via Sunlove Tour

One Thing We Would Buy: Sun Touring Golf Jersey (app. $92)

This South Korean brand doesn’t immediately read as a golf brand when you skim through its web store. In fact, there are even soccer and football jerseys in the mix. But that’s probably why we like it so much. The brand takes cues from golf, but you don’t need to be super invested in the sport to appreciate it. Instead, you just need to appreciate great clothes. And we can certainly do that.

Devereux

Via Devereux

One Thing We Would Buy: Checker 24 Polo ($68)

You know all of those amazing vintage soccer jerseys covered in crazy prints that you scour eBay for after a few too many beverages? Imagine that a brand made them, but for the golf course. That’s exactly what Devereux does best. They’ve effectively created a golf polo that you want to wear everywhere. They do other things well, like retro windbreakers and some fun slogan T-shirts, but the polos are the real star of the show.

Bogey Boys

Gumtree Golf & Nature Club

Jain

Whim

Radda

Via Radda

One Thing We Would Buy: Paltabor Polo ($95)

Radda knows that you don’t always want to just wear a basic polo and tan chinos every time you play golf, but still recognizes that those types of pieces are essential to have in your closet. They offer those core items, if that’s what you’re looking for. But what really piqued our interest were the more unconventional options like an olive green cheetah print polo or fire engine red pants.

