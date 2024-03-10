Oscars 2024: Here Are This Year's Winners

The Barbenheimer era formally comes to a close this evening with the 2024 edition of the Oscars, again hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer quickly became the kind of blockbusters that transcend simple classification upon their release last summer, with many opting for a double feature on opening weekend. But will this undeniable cultural moment extend to Oscars glory? Heading into Sunday's ceremony, it seems safe to say that it will, although to what extent remains a bit of a question mark.

Below, see the full list of this year's winners across all 23 categories.

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper in Maestro

in Maestro Colman Domingo in Rustin

in Rustin Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers

in The Holdovers Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

in Oppenheimer Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction

in American Fiction Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon

in Killers of the Flower Moon Robert Downey Jr. in Oppenheimer

in Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling in Barbie

in Barbie Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Annette Bening in Nyad

in Nyad Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

in Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall

in Anatomy of a Fall Carey Mulligan in Maestro

in Maestro Emma Stone in Poor Things

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer

in Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks in The Color Purple

in The Color Purple America Ferrera in Barbie

in Barbie Jodie Foster in Nyad

in Nyad Da'Vine Joy Randolph in The Holdovers

Best animated feature film of the year

The Boy and the Heron - Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki Elemental - Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream Nimona - Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary Robot Dreams - Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Achievement in cinematography

El Conde, Edward Lachman

Edward Lachman Killers of the Flower Moon, Rodrigo Prieto

Rodrigo Prieto Maestro, Matthew Libatique

Matthew Libatique Oppenheimer, Hoyte van Hoytema

Hoyte van Hoytema Poor Things, Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design

Barbie, Jacqueline Durran

Jacqueline Durran Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacqueline West

Jacqueline West Napoleon, Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman Oppenheimer, Ellen Mirojnick

Ellen Mirojnick Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Achievement in directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

Justine Triet Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People's President - Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek The Eternal Memory - Nominees to be determined

Nominees to be determined Four Daughters - Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha To Kill a Tiger - Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim 20 Days in Mariupol - Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning, Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic The Barber of Little Rock, John Hoffman and Christine Turner

John Hoffman and Christine Turner Island in Between, S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien The Last Repair Shop, Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó, Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Achievement in film editing

Anatomy of a Fall, Laurent Sénéchal

Laurent Sénéchal The Holdovers, Kevin Tent

Kevin Tent Killers of the Flower Moon, Thelma Schoonmaker

Thelma Schoonmaker Oppenheimer, Jennifer Lame

Jennifer Lame Poor Things, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best international feature film of the year

Io Capitano, Italy

Italy Perfect Days, Japan

Japan Society of the Snow, Spain

Spain The Teachers' Lounge, Germany

Germany The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

Golda, Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue Maestro, Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell Oppenheimer, Luisa Abel

Luisa Abel Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston Society of the Snow, Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Laura Karpman Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

John Williams Killers of the Flower Moon, Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Ludwig Göransson Poor Things, Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

from Flamin' Hot Music and Lyric by Diane Warren "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie

Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

from Barbie Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony

Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

from American Symphony Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon

Music and Lyric by Scott George

from Killers of the Flower Moon Music and Lyric by Scott George "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Best motion picture of the year

American Fiction - Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers Anatomy of a Fall - Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers Barbie - David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers The Holdovers - Mark Johnson, Producer

Mark Johnson, Producer Killers of the Flower Moon - Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers Oppenheimer - Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers Past Lives - David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers Poor Things - Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers The Zone of Interest - James Wilson, Producer

Achievement in production design

Barbie, Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer Killers of the Flower Moon, Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis Napoleon, Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff Oppenheimer, Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman Poor Things, Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best animated short film

Letter to a Pig, Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter Ninety-Five Senses, Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess Our Uniform, Yegane Moghaddam

Yegane Moghaddam Pachyderme, Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko, Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

Best live action short film

The After: Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham Invincible: Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron Knight of Fortune: Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk Red, White and Blue: Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar: Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Achievement in sound

The Creator: Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic Maestro: Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor Oppenheimer: Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell The Zone of Interest: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Achievement in visual effects

The Creator: Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould Godzilla Minus One: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One: Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould Napoleon: Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

American Fiction, Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson Barbie, Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach Oppenheimer, Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan Poor Things, Screenplay by Tony McNamara

Screenplay by Tony McNamara The Zone of Interest, Written by Jonathan Glazer

Original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall, Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari The Holdovers, Written by David Hemingson

Written by David Hemingson Maestro, Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer May December, Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik Past Lives, Written by Celine Song

This story is being updated.