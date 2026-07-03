Brigade

Brigade is a New York City-based streetwear and unisex lifestyle brand, established in 2014. Founded by Aaron and Sarah Maldonado, the brand is rooted in the raw energy and authenticity of its birthplace, with a focus on community engagement niche references to NYC's rich culture. Its known for popular designs like motocross-inspired knit sweaters and pillbox caps in various styles.

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Image from Brigade's Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
Style

Brigade Raises the Bar With Debut Delivery of Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Here's a look at the first installment in the Spring/Summer collection, which will launch on March 6.

Jose Martinez137 days ago
Brigade Fall/Winter 2025 Lookbook
Style

Brigade's Fall/Winter 2025 Collection Is Its Best to Date

We took a closer look at the New York City-based streetwear brand's "Me vs. The Ave" collection, which is available now on Complex.

Mike DeStefano295 days ago
A fashion collage featuring various styles of shorts. Two models, one wearing a graphic tee and black shorts, the other in a leopard print outfit.
Style

The Best Shorts You Need to Buy This Summer

The sun’s out, your legs are out. These 10 shorts are made for peak summer days.

Shinnie Park380 days ago
Willy Chavarria SS26 'Huron'
Style

All the Best Moments from Paris Fashion Week Men’s SS26

From Willy Chavarria’s powerful presentation to a Beyoncé appearance at Louis Vuitton, these were our favorite things from Paris Fashion Week Men’s SS26.

Mike DeStefano383 days ago
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Poster for Brigade's pop-up showroom in Paris, June 24-29, and an event on June 28. Hosted by BIGGSXXL/BONDISEYROW.
Style

10 Complex Shop Brands Taking Over Paris Fashion Week

These 10 brands are hosting pop-ups and events during Paris Fashion Week—all open to the public.

Shinnie Park389 days ago
Two individuals wearing futuristic sunglasses and stylish outfits pose artistically, one upside down. The setting is minimalist and modern.
Style

Our Obsessions of the Week: Margiela x Gentle Monster, Takashi Murakami x MLB, and More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

Mike DeStefano505 days ago
A person in a hooded jacket with a horse design stands in front of a metal shutter, looking directly at the camera.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Nike Isamaya Ffrench, Brigade

A sneaker and beauty crossover by Nike and Isamaya Ffrench, a trompe-l'oeil sherpa jacket by Brigade, and more are featured on this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park575 days ago
Black and white graphic promoting Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Features shopping bags labeled "Complex" and a cartoon computer.
Style

The Best Fashion & Grooming Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals to Know

A roundup of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from SSENSE, End. Clothing, Oakley, New Balance, and more.

Complex Staff603 days ago
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brigade fall 2024
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Nike x Nigo, ASAP Rocky x Puma, and More

Converse x GOLF le FLEUR Chuck 70, Gentle Monster x Tekken 8, JiyongKim x Clarks Wallabee Cup, and more are featured in this week’s roundup.

Shinnie Park659 days ago
Two men posed side by side. The man on the left wears a knit shirt, while the man on the right wears a strawberry-patterned shirt with a white tank top
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Awake NY, Joe Freshgoods, and More

A knit polo from Awake NY's new season, colorful button-up shirt from Joe Freshgoods, and more are featured in this week's roundup.

Mike DeStefano746 days ago
Person in sunglasses and a multicolored Brigade sweater. Beside it, a T-shirt with wrestlers Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
Style

Best Style Releases: Cactus Jack 'Utopia University,' Brigade, The Hundreds x WWE, and More

From the Cactus Jack 'Utopia University' collection to The Hundreds x WWE, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano836 days ago
Man in floral suit with a motorcycle on the left; a striped jacket with a wave design and "Palace" logo on the right.
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Denim Tears x Levi's, Supreme, Palace, and More

This week's biggest drops include new pieces from Levi's x Denim Tears, Supreme, Sky High Farm Workwear, and more.

Lei Takanashi1038 days ago

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