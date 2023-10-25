Offset Shares Photo of Himself With Original “Thriller” Jacket Following Michael Jackson x BAPE Collab

Offset took his Michael Jackson fandom to another level when he showed he has the actual red varsity jacket that the late King of Pop wore in the "Thriller" music video.

On Wednesday, the Atlanta native took to his Twitter to respond to a fan who made a joke about him regarding his love for MJ. The day before, BAPE announced it'll drop a new Michael Jackson collaboration that includes a rendition of the iconic jacket.

The fan stated they needed to get their hands on the jacket before Offset did, but the former Migos member flexed in a way that certified he's one of the biggest Michael fans in the world. In his post, Offset held Jackson's garment with a caption that read, "The actual jacket here."