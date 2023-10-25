Offset Shares Photo of Himself With Original “Thriller” Jacket Following Michael Jackson x BAPE Collab

Offset took his Michael Jackson fandom to another level when he showed he has the actual red varsity jacket that the late King of Pop wore in the "Thriller" music video.
On Wednesday, the Atlanta native took to his Twitter to respond to a fan who made a joke about him regarding his love for MJ. The day before, BAPE announced it'll drop a new Michael Jackson collaboration that includes a rendition of the iconic jacket.
The fan stated they needed to get their hands on the jacket before Offset did, but the former Migos member flexed in a way that certified he's one of the biggest Michael fans in the world. In his post, Offset held Jackson's garment with a caption that read, "The actual jacket here."
Offset will surely be paying attention to the new BAPE Michael Jackson collaboration that's set to drop via the BAPE website and stores starting Oct. 28. The collab will include 50 different pieces, including t-shirts and sweatshirts.
This isn't the first time Offset has flexed his appreciation for Michael Jackson. Last month, the 31-year-old released the music video for "Fan," where he paid tribute to Jackson's iconic eras, outfits, and music videos ("Thriller," "Billie Jean," "Smooth Criminal"). In an official statement shared in tandem with "Fan," Offset explained why he chose to reference MJ in the visual.
"I've been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life," Offset said of his Set It Off album. "I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters."
Cardi B also spoke on Offset's MJ fandom, specifically the tattoo he has. In an interview on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Cardi spoke about the issue she has with her husband's ink.
"Well, he love Michael Jackson, he got him tattooed twice," she said. "I really need y'all to see that Michael Jackson tattoo he got on his stomach. I don't even wanna take it there...y'all really have to see it, because every single time we're like, you know, it just be looking at me."