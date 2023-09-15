Offset Honors Iconic Michael Jackson Eras in Visual for New Single "Fan"

Ahead of the release of his sophomore solo album Set It Off, Offset returns with his latest offering, "Fan."

Produced by Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle, and Thurd, the longtime Migos rapper's new single arrives alongside a music video directed by Offset.

Shot in Los Angeles, the visual sees Offset pay homage to Michael Jackson by channeling the King of Pop's iconic eras, outfits, and music videos (“Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal").