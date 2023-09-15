Offset Honors Iconic Michael Jackson Eras in Visual for New Single "Fan"

Ahead of the release of his sophomore solo album Set It Off, Offset returns with his latest offering, "Fan."
Produced by Aaron Bow, FNZ, Teddy Walton, Thank You Fizzle, and Thurd, the longtime Migos rapper's new single arrives alongside a music video directed by Offset.
Shot in Los Angeles, the visual sees Offset pay homage to Michael Jackson by channeling the King of Pop's iconic eras, outfits, and music videos (“Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Smooth Criminal").
In an official statement shared in tandem with "Fan," Offset explained why he chose to reference Michael Jackson in the track's video.
“I’ve been working on this project for over two years now. This season is personal for me. It marks a new chapter in my life,” Offset shared. “I feel like Michael Jackson coming from a successful group breaking records to superstardom on my own. This body of work is healing for me and a letter to my fans and supporters.”
On Thursday, Offset revealed the title and artwork for his forthcoming second solo album. The follow-up to his 2019 solo debut, Father of 4, Set It Off is scheduled to arrive Oct. 13. In addition to "Fan," the LP will include Offset and Cardi B's recent collaborative single "Jealousy."
Check out the artwork for Set It Off below, and watch the music video for "Fan" up top.