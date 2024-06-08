Kendrick Lamar Unveils New Custom Dick Gregory-Inspired Grills

Kendrick Lamar has gotten a new shiny set of grills done featuring an image of renowned activist and social critic Dick Gregory.
On Friday, the Instagram page of Gabby Elan Jewelry shared a post featuring a piece of jewelry made for the Compton native, which includes a hand-painted image of Gregory with an assortment of diamonds placed throughout the piece.
"@kendricklamar Hand painted Dick Gregory tooth, diamond and opal tooth, custom cut emerald, diamond and yellow sapphire Mosaic tooth, hand carved cameo teeth, with a bottom set of a shield cut diamond and trillion cut diamond burnish set, a full Pavé tooth and a diamond frame, along with a solid gold tooth," read the caption under the post.
K Dot may wear the new piece of jewelry during his upcoming concert titled "The Pop Out Ken & Friends" scheduled to take place on June 19 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Doors are slated to open at 3 p.m. PT, with the show itself kicking off an hour later at 4 p.m.
Tickets for The Pop Out went on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Cash App Card customers got first dibs on Thursday by using the first nine digits of their Cash App cards to gain access. On Friday, reports emerged that the concert would be officially streamed on Amazon Prime and Twitch.