Kendrick Lamar Unveils New Custom Dick Gregory-Inspired Grills

Kendrick Lamar has gotten a new shiny set of grills done featuring an image of renowned activist and social critic Dick Gregory.

On Friday, the Instagram page of Gabby Elan Jewelry shared a post featuring a piece of jewelry made for the Compton native, which includes a hand-painted image of Gregory with an assortment of diamonds placed throughout the piece.

"@kendricklamar Hand painted Dick Gregory tooth, diamond and opal tooth, custom cut emerald, diamond and yellow sapphire Mosaic tooth, hand carved cameo teeth, with a bottom set of a shield cut diamond and trillion cut diamond burnish set, a full Pavé tooth and a diamond frame, along with a solid gold tooth," read the caption under the post.