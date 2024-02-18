Donald Trump Launches Footwear Line at Sneaker Con Philadelphia

Donald Trump has launched his very first sneaker line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.
On Saturday, the former president showed up to the event, where he received a polarizing reaction and unveiled what he deemed "official Trump footwear." The sneakers are called the “Never Surrender High Top” and will retail for $399 on a new website that isn’t connected to Trump’s campaign. In addition to the gold colorway, people will be able to purchase a pair of red laceless athletic shoes and a pair of white laceless athletic shoes, which are priced at $199.
"I wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said at the convention. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this ... and I think it's gonna be a big success.”
He added, “We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con.”
Michael Tyler, the communications director for President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, dissed the sneakers and Trump, saying, “Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life.”
While Sneaker Con might not seem like the typical place for Trump to show up or associate himself with, it has been reported that the president of the company has donated to Trump’s 2024 reelection campaign. Per Pennsylvania Capital-Star, the founder of the sneaker convention, Alan Vinogradov, "made donations to Trump’s 2024 campaign and a Trump-affiliated PAC, in relatively small amounts."
In August 2023, Vinogradov reportedly contributed $541 to Trump's re-election campaign and gave $202 in April 2023. In the same year, he made contributions to the Trump Save America PAC, giving $602 in August 2023 and $225 in April 2023.
Politicians and sneaker culture aren’t things that are prevalent in the culture. Nike created a pair of sneakers for Obama in 2009, while Under Armour designed a pair inspired by him that Steph Curry wore during a game.