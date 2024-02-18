Donald Trump Launches Footwear Line at Sneaker Con Philadelphia

Donald Trump has launched his very first sneaker line at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, the former president showed up to the event, where he received a polarizing reaction and unveiled what he deemed "official Trump footwear." The sneakers are called the “Never Surrender High Top” and will retail for $399 on a new website that isn’t connected to Trump’s campaign. In addition to the gold colorway, people will be able to purchase a pair of red laceless athletic shoes and a pair of white laceless athletic shoes, which are priced at $199.

"I wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said at the convention. “I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this ... and I think it's gonna be a big success.”

He added, “We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con.”