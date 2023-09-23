50 Cent Goes Viral for Rapid-Fire Outfit Change

50 Cent has fans scratching their heads over his rapid outfit change during the Minnesota stop of The Final Lap Tour.
Last Friday, 50 took up space inside the Xcel Energy Centre in Minnesota for another electrifying show on his tour, but there was one moment that fans just can't stop talking about. Footage of the 48-year-old rapper appearing to go through three outfits in seconds has circulated online, and some believe it's a straight-up magic trick.
In the video, the G-Unit boss is wearing a Givenchy button-up before switching to two different shirts by Dolce & Gabbana. By the end of the outfit switches, 50 is in a white tank top and matching pants, a completely different fit than what he started with.
This stunt isn't the first time 50 has done it on the tour, and it's likely a visual trick that the rapper has incorporated into his shows. Another instance where he appeared to swap his wardrobe mid-performance can be seen in the TikTok clip below, from September 5, where Fif changes from an all-black outfit before emerging from a cloud of smoke wearing all white.
The Final Lap Tour has been racking up the viral moments for the Queens rap legend. Recently, during the New Jersey stop, 50 took a few jabs at his former G-Unit soldiers, Lloyd Banks and Young Buck.
In a video that shows 50 backstage before and after the show and clips of him performing, the rapper tells a brief joke about Banks. "They think this is something? Wait 'til they see Lloyd Banks' tour," he joked from the green room at the PNC Bank Arts Center.
He then followed it up with a reference to Young Buck. "Wait 'til they see Straight Outta Cashville," Fif added, refering to the former G-Unit member's debut solo album.