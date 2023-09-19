50 Cent Calls Out Busta Rhymes for Stealing 'Magic Stick' Move: 'It Just Feels Dirty, Inappropriate'

50 Cent is having a hard time accepting that Busta Rhymes used one of his old moves on stage during a stop on The Final Lap Tour.

On Tuesday, 50 took to his Instagram with a video of Busta using a microphone to simulate himself masturbating, and the G-Unit boss didn't appreciate the thievery and jokingly called the act "inappropriate." In the clip, Busta Buss is looking at someone in the crowd and stroking the microphone he placed on his crotch while performing "I Know What You Want."

"😆BUSTA stole this move from me, I use to do this to magic stick 10 years ago," 50 wrote. "LOL 🤷🏽‍♂️Now it just feels dirty, inappropriate unnecessary LMAO this is giving, your old uncle at the barbecue that won't go sit down vibes right !"