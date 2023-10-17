21 Savage Shows Off New Hairstyle: 'Got Tired of the Sister Loc Comments'

21 Savage has donned a new look with his hairstyle, and fans on social media are loving every bit of it.

On Sunday, the Atlanta rap star took to his Instagram with a picture of his new braided hairdo, a sharp change from the hairstyle he had for the last few years. In his Instagram photo, 21 shows off the braids, his fresh Nike Tech sweatsuit, and matching Air Force 1s and shades to complete the look.

According to his caption, 21 was tired of people making fun of his original hairstyle, often known as sister locs. He also shared a snippet of Mario's 2002 single "Braid My Hair."

"Got tired of the sister loc comments," 21 wrote in the caption of his post.